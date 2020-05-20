SIH to partner with Mayo Clinic to offer convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19

Altamimi has one recovered person who is in the process of registering with the Red Cross as a donor. Donors also have to meet qualifications for the program. They can apply for the program after being symptom-free for 14 to 28 days. She cautioned it may take a while to hear back from the Red Cross.

“We do want to get the word out that plasma therapy will be available if we have robust participation from recovered patients,” Altamimi said.

She also talked about the patients who have been treated at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and Herrin Hospital. They had as many as 10 patients at one time in both hospitals. Currently, one patient is being treated at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Altamimi said most of their patients have been “middle-aged,” in their 40s and 50s.

The course of positive cases in Southern Illinois have followed the national trends in metropolitan areas, but with lower total numbers. They trickled into the area, hit a quick peak and slowly are decreasing.

“Hopefully, they will continue to slow down,” Altamimi said. “We are lucky we are in a rural area. It helps us contain the spread of disease.”