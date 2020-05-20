SIH to partner with Mayo Clinic to offer convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19

Southern Illinois Healthcare announced it is participating in a national program that will offer COVID-19 patients access to convalescent plasma treatment.
Dr. Sarah Altamimi, an infectious disease physician at SIH, said the Mayo Clinic is leading the extended program.
Altamimi talked with The Southern and explained the procedure for caring for patients with COVID-19 disease in the hospital.
“For patients with COVID-19 disease, the treatment that is approved is supportive," she said. "We can use other treatments under study if the patient does not improve or gets worse."
Patients in SIH facilities with mild symptoms have been treated with a short course of steroids. They receive antibiotics if they also have a bacterial infection.
Patients with moderate disease have been treated with Tocilizunad and hydroxychloroquinine. SIH has not yet received Remdesivir, but would also use that for worsening symptoms. Severely ill patients can be given convalescent plasma therapy, after approval from the Mayo Clinic, an academic medical center based in Minnesota.
Convalescent plasma therapy takes blood plasma from a patient who had COVID-19 and has recovered. Patients currently fighting the disease receive an infusion of donated plasma.
“If a patient qualifies for convalescent plasma therapy, we will communicate and register with Mayo Clinic. The Red Cross will collect plasma from a local person who has recovered and make that available for infusion,” Altamimi said. “They are seeing optimistic results. That’s why they made it available for other facilities.”
Altamimi has one recovered person who is in the process of registering with the Red Cross as a donor. Donors also have to meet qualifications for the program. They can apply for the program after being symptom-free for 14 to 28 days. She cautioned it may take a while to hear back from the Red Cross.
“We do want to get the word out that plasma therapy will be available if we have robust participation from recovered patients,” Altamimi said.
She also talked about the patients who have been treated at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and Herrin Hospital. They had as many as 10 patients at one time in both hospitals. Currently, one patient is being treated at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Altamimi said most of their patients have been “middle-aged,” in their 40s and 50s.
The course of positive cases in Southern Illinois have followed the national trends in metropolitan areas, but with lower total numbers. They trickled into the area, hit a quick peak and slowly are decreasing.
“Hopefully, they will continue to slow down,” Altamimi said. “We are lucky we are in a rural area. It helps us contain the spread of disease.”
For more information about donating plasma for COVID-19 therapy, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/plasma-donations-from-recovered-covid-19-patients.html#donorform.
Meet the 'Mask Committee,' making masks for Southern Illinois police, health care workers
On March 20, I made a mask for my husband, who is a health care worker, because there was a shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, at his workplace. Then, I made more masks for my elderly neighbors, elderly local people and local friends, as well as friends from New York and Florida. I was using leftover fabric I had in my workshop — holidays patterns like Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Fourth of July.
I was running out of material and then Calico Country Sew store in Carbondale started donating fabric. I picked up some yards, and I was able to make masks for the police officers from Carterville. But, that was it: I ran out of material, and Amazon wasn’t shipping until May. As soon as I announced on my Facebook page that I had run out of material, people started donating fabric, metal wire, machine needles and threads. With that donation, I was able to keep making more masks to donate, and I completed a group of masks for Herrin police officers.
Then, Dr. Amanda Brazis Cook from Southern Illinois Healthcare approached me asking if I can reuse operating room drapes to make masks. She brought the material to my house, and at that point, I realized I needed extra hands to mass produce masks for area health care workers.
I asked the president of Carterville Rotary Club to help me find ladies who know how to sew, and Mary Slider and Louise Humble joined the effort. I also asked the president of my Woman’s Club in Herrin, and she was able to help me find three more ladies: Patty Cox, Carla Shasteen and Tienne Kollar, all of Herrin.
Another doctor joined the team: Dr. Danielle Tomevi brought material and also found a lady to help us, Dorene from Murphysboro.
And that is how the mask committee was formed. We named it "Mask Committee: Keep Calm and Sew."
After that, Joni, a nurse at Herrin Hospital, joined the committee, too, then Mary Russell, one of the managers from Dillards, Nancy, one of my neighbors, and Mirna from Murphysboro.
We have been sewing our hearts out since March. April was the busiest month for us. We have made hundreds of masks to donate.
Then, we had a request of a new pattern and we had to divide the committee in two to work the requested pattern. Dr. Sara Altamimi provided us with more OR drapes to use, and we have been working making two different masks for area health care workers.
Ninety-five percent of the masks have been donated to SIH, and 5% to community members and police officers. We have received several selfies of health care workers wearing the masks in different departments. It really made us happy that we can give back and help the community in time of need.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
