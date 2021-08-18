 Skip to main content
SIH will mandate COVID-19 vaccine for all employees
SIH will mandate COVID-19 vaccine for all employees

121720_SIH_Vaccine-7.jpg (copy)

Dr. Sarah Altamimi receives a COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020. She was among the first in the SIH system to receive the vaccine. SIH announced that its workers must be soon vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a Wednesday news release.

 Provided by Southern Illinois Healthcare

SIH has announced its workers must soon be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, according to a Wednesday news release.

"Consistent with long-standing practices requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against serious infectious diseases for the safety of patients and staff, SIH will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees and those who work in SIH facilities as a condition of their employment. This decision is also consistent with action being taken by leading health care entities and organizations throughout the region and the country in order to keep our people and our communities safe," SIH said in a news release.

The mandate aligns with other leading health care groups' announcements in recent days and weeks to mandate the vaccine as a condition of employment as the U.S. continues to grapple with the Delta variant, and rising hospitalizations and deaths.

Employees will be required to be fully vaccinated by November 8 of this year, according to SIH. This policy affects all SIH employees, including remote workers, volunteers, students, non-employed medical staff, and others who provide services within SIH facilities, SIH said.

There will be a process for requesting a medical exemption based on CDC guidelines or a religious exemption, SIH said in a news release.

Those employees who have not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19 will be required to be tested weekly for the COVID-19 virus until they satisfy the vaccine requirements. Weekly testing is expected to begin on Friday, September 10.

This story will be updated. Check back later for updates.

