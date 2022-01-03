Sisters from Elizabethtown, Illinois turn childhood hunting hobby into television show

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two sisters have taken a long-time hobby closer to a career.

Alli Armstrong Vaughan and Adriana Armstrong grew up in Elizabethtown. Like many other men in Southern Illinois, their dad, Darrick Armstrong, was a hunter. Vaughan, the oldest of the pair, accompanied her dad on her first hunt at age 5.

They started by hunting squirrel. Vaughan said squirrels don’t require the “hunter” to be too quiet or still.

“By the time I was six years old, I had killed my first deer and turkey. Dad filmed us as a keepsake ..."

“We’re almost five years apart. I knew it was my turn to start hunting when I turned 5. I also got my first deer and turkey my first year,” Adriana Armstrong said.

Starting out with their dad gave him the opportunity to teach the girls to hunt properly. Before long, Adriana was filming her sister, then they would switch off.

Vaughan said that more and more people wanted to see the videos. They made DVDs and sold them at a local Rural King and Dunn’s Sporting Goods. They got enough viewers to also gain some sponsors.

That led the young women to create their own show called “Grace Camo and Lace.”

The sixth season of “Grace Camo and Lace” has premiered and will air on the Sportsman Channel during the first and second quarters of 2022. During the second half of the year, “Grace Camo and Lace” will be available on MOTV (My Outdoors TV) and the Hunt Channel.

Vaughan said the last two channels can be found on digital media platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and others.

They had so much fun hunting with their dad that their mom, Susan, also began to hunt. You might catch both parents and Grandpa Ronnie Armstrong on the show.

The show is based in Elizabethtown, where 19-year-old Adriana lives. Vaughan, now 24, lives near Tulsa, Oklahoma, with her husband who serves in the military.

Besides growing their audience, the young women have grown their hunting skills.

Besides the normal Southern Illinois prey, they have been on hunt for elk, barberry sheep, ibex and even bear.

Vaughan said her favorite hunt is for elk. They call back and forth which includes elements of both deer hunting with turkey hunting.

Adriana Armstrong still loves to hunt white tail deer in Southern Illinois.

“There’s so much history. I really enjoy that,” she said.

Both sisters are national archery champions with the teams at Southeastern Illinois College. Vaughan said Adriana is a better archery shooter than she is.

Both want careers in communication and outdoors.

“I write for outdoor magazines and blogs such as Tri-State Hunting Magazine, Bowhunting.com, Legacy Trails Media, Ohio River Scenic Byway Magazine and North American Whitetail Magazine,” Vaughan said.

Adriana Armstrong is a college student majoring in communications – social media marketing. She will finish her degree online.

The first “Grace Camo and Lace” show of the New Year aired Dec. 29 on the Sportsman Channel. The show’s regular air times are 5:30 a.m. Thursday and 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit “Grace Camo and Lace” on social media, including Facebook and Instagram.

