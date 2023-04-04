A pair of professionals with diverse experience have joined the Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Office of Economic and Regional Development with an eye on growing businesses and programs to help entrepreneurs.
Long-time SIU staffer Vanessa Sneed is the new director of business innovation and research and associate director of the SIU Research Park. Charles Serrano has been named the director of incubator programs within the office. Both started their new roles earlier this year.
Sneed, who has worked in donor relations with the SIU Foundation, human resources and was director of university events and protocol for the campus, said she sees her role as one to “facilitate new opportunities for business and innovations in the region.”
In her role, Sneed will work with the Illinois Small Business Development Center, economic development projects, the SIU Research Parks and tenants, entrepreneurs and business start-ups.
“I think so much of my career has all been about bringing together people with similar interests and I am really excited to have a role that can help facilitate that for the campus and community, to grow businesses and opportunities for the region," Sneed said.
Serrano, a native of Chicago, is the new director of incubator programs. He was previously a Chicago-area business consultant coordinating economic outreach and development efforts for businesses and organizations to Latin America, including a trip by SIU leaders to Cuba several years ago.
As director of incubator programs, Serrano will work closely with the more than 40 start-up businesses located in the SIU Research Park.
“My responsibility is to assure that the entities that our housed in our buildings receive all of the services they need to help their businesses grow,” Serrano said. “Services that will maintain their stability, increase their revenues and will help them to make a profit.”
Serrano said he will work in what he called “germinating businesses” to start and grow enterprises.
“My job is to come up with ideas, research and programs that will contribute to the economic development and economic stability of the area,” he said.
