SIU agreements add options for students transferring from Kaskaskia College

CARBONDALE, Ill. — New articulation agreements between Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Kaskaskia College in Centralia provide an easier path for students to earn their SIU bachelor’s degrees.
In a virtual signing ceremony today, Oct. 8, SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane and Kaskaskia College President George Evans signed 23 program articulation agreements. They created a smooth path for students who earn associate degrees in those programs to carry credits from Kaskaskia to SIU Carbondale.
Today’s agreements follow SIU’s announcement of the Saluki Transfer Commitment, the university’s pledge to remove financial barriers to a first-rate education for qualifying transfer students.
“This newest articulation agreement continues to cement our strong partnership with Kaskaskia College,” SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane said. “There are now nearly 50 agreements with Kaskaskia College that work to ensure students receive everything necessary for a seamless transition in continuing toward their educational goals. With 635 agreements involving more than 70 institutions, SIU Carbondale continues to pave the way for students to find their passion and achieve success.”
The agreements cover several programs: from agriculture and business to early childhood education to radiologic technology, culinary arts and cybersecurity, which Evans said reflects the strong partnership between the two institutions. He also credited the faculty of both institutions for working together to make the agreements possible.
“We are very pleased to be working side by side with SIU to greatly enhance the opportunities for our students,” Evans said. “It’s agreements like these that provide stronger and more affordable learning avenues for the students in our district. These agreements are a solid contract to assure mom and dad, and the student, that as long as the student completes the work and achieves passing grades, they are going to finish on time, and in a very affordable manner.”
Twenty-three new agreements
The agreements set up continuous educational paths to these SIU bachelor’s degree programs, including several that are available online where noted. Bulleted listings are Kaskaskia associate degree programs.
- Accounting
- Business (Associate in Arts) available online.
- Business (Associate in Applied Science) available online.
- Business (Associate in Arts).
- Business accounting.
- Agribusiness economics
- Agriculture business.
- Agricultural systems and education
- Agriculture science.
- Child and family services
- Psychology.
- Early childhood education.
- Early childhood
- Early childhood education (Associate in Arts).
- Early childhood education (Associate in Applied Science).
- Finance
- Business.
- Geology
- General (Associate in Arts).
- General (Associate in Applied Science).
- Health care management
- Medical office assistant.
- Horticulture
- Agricultural science.
- Hospitality, tourism, and event management
- Culinary arts.
- Management
- Business.
- Business management.
- Marketing
- Business marketing.
- Business management option.
- Information technology
- Cyber defense.
- Network administration.
- Radiologic sciences
- Radiologic technology.
A team effort
The partnership between SIU Carbondale and Kaskaskia College continues to strengthen each semester, said Josi Rawls, SIU’s assistant director of transfer relations.
“The administration at Kaskaskia College works especially hard to ensure its degree programs line up to bachelor level programs so students are able to maximize their credits,” Rawls said. “SIU's Undergraduate Admissions team works diligently to ensure community college students are given the necessary assistance and resources they need for a straightforward transfer to university learning.”
