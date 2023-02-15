Like most toddlers, Ari Chambers-Baltz is an energetic and inquisitive little boy. His mother calls him “silly, cute and fun to be around.”

But unlike his peers, Ari is rarely able to play with other children, go shopping in a crowded store or simply to be around other people. Ari has Hyper IGM, an inborn immune disorder that prevents his body from resisting, detecting and fighting infections. As a result, viruses and illnesses get almost “free reign” of his little body and when they take hold, he gets more severely sick and is ill for a longer period of time.

In most cases, the condition can be remediated with a blood stem cell transplant. The greater the genetic match of the donor, the better the odds for Ari’s survival. Unfortunately, his family members are not a close enough of a match.

“The only cure for this immune disorder is a whole new immune system,” explained Ari’s mother, Stephanie Chambers-Baltz. “It comes through a bone marrow [transplant], so that’s why we are looking for someone to donate from their perfectly matched immune system.”

Ari’s mother is hopeful that a match can be found. Her son’s need is logged on the National Marrow Donor Program database, a countrywide registry of potential donors. To also aid in finding a match, a donor drive is ongoing at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where volunteers can join the registry through a simple cheek swab. Stephanie is a staff counselor at the SIU Student Health Center and Ari’s father, Daniel Baltz, is a doctoral student in sociology.

Those unable to attend the “Be the Match” drive – the final session is 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday – can send a text message of “SIU4Ari” to have a swab delivered. Any one between the ages of 18 and 40 are eligible.

“This gives people an opportunity to have a swab sent directly to their home or they can get a box of them for instance, if you are in a book club or your meeting, your team or organization can do that,” explained Shelly Ridgeway, assistant director of Student Health Services and director of Wellness and Health Promotion Services at SIU, one of the organizers of the event.

Ari’s condition was discovered July 2022 after multiple illnesses and repeated stays at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

“He is just more likely to get sick and he can’t fight it on his own,” his mother explained. “The hope is that by doing all of these donor drives that we get more and more people in the registry. The doctors want a perfect match in order to do the transport because that gives the lowest risk and the highest rate of survival.”

Choking back cheers, Stephanie said she is grateful that her colleagues at SIU would hold a “Be the Match” event to raise awareness and maybe even find the perfect marrow donor for Ari. She is optimistic.

“It’s an active choice to remain hopeful,” she said. “We choose hope because that’s how we are going to get through this. We are trying to get him the best care possible and figure out what to do. We choose hope because that’s all we can do.”

She encouraged area residents to join the registry.

“It’s not just for us, but for everyone else who really desperately needs a match,” she said.

