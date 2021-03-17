SIU Chancellor Austin Lane gets soaked with student club for Special Olympics

CARBONDALE — Students in the SIU Automotive Technology Organization got a little soaked in an auto shop at the Transportation Education Center at Southern Illinois Airport Wednesday.

Taking part in this year's Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge At Home, the ATO club challenged students and professors to raise $100 each to participate in a water balloon fight.

One of the team’s newest members, SIU Chancellor Austin Lane, raised funds to join the fight.

The group was divided into two teams, professors and students, with Lane joining the student's team. Each team had eight bins of water balloons.

Lane said he met Kim Talley, director of Special Olympics Illinois Region K, at the Dairy Queen last summer and has been talking with her about the Polar Plunge since July.

“It’s a great cause. It’s great to see students so involved in getting hands-on and getting really cold for Special Olympics,” Lane said. “I look forward to doing this every year.”

As athletes, Sheridan Coleman and Eric Baughman know how important Special Olympics is.