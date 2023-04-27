CARBONDALE — SIU Credit Union (SIUCU) has announced its plans for free shred days at its different branch locations this year, the first of which is slated to be on May 11 at its Metropolis Branch, located at 704 E. Fifth Street, Suite 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The events are open to anyone with up to 50 pounds of personal documents to shred, which excludes business documents.

During the event, SIUCU associates will ask patrons to remain in their cars as documents are shredded. SIUCU will also be collecting donations of non-perishable food items.

"Why make it easy for thieves to get their hands on your sensitive information? Thwart dumpster divers by shredding papers containing confidential information -- particularly Social Security numbers, credit card offers, and statements. It only takes seconds to shred, but months or even years to clear your record once scammers set up fraudulent accounts in your name," SIUCU said in a press release.

Documents eligible for shredding are credit union or bank statements and old checks; medical and insurance forms; anything with a Social Security number; three-year-old or older tax forms; and credit card statements.

Here's a long list of items that should never be shredded:

Birth certificates

Death certificates

Social Security cards

Marriage certificates

Divorce decrees

Citizenship papers or green cards

Adoption papers

Academic records, diplomas, and transcripts

Military records

Pension plan & retirement plan documents

Papers proving you paid off your mortgage, car loan, or student loans

Wills

Trusts

Passports

Tax returns

According to the website IdentityTheft.org, identity theft has increased drastically over the past few years, with this year reaching 5.7 million reports made to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) – that's an identity theft case every 22 seconds.

It is estimated that 33% of Americans have faced some form of identity theft during their lives, a rate that is three times higher than other countries, making Americans in particular more susceptible to identity theft.

And for those who think that the elderly are the most likely to be scammed, usually by telephone phishing, the stats are out: early middle-aged people, 30-39, are the most likely to have their identity stolen.

The National Council on Identity Theft Protection suggests that most identity theft happens virtually, but properly handling hard copies of personal information can also help prevent identity theft.

In addition to the May 11 Metropolis Branch shred day, there are still three more events scheduled throughout the year: June 8, at the Harrisburg Branch; July 6, at the Marion Branch; and Oct. 9 at the Carbondale East Branch. Each event will again be during the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. time frame.