SIU dental hygiene students help give COVID-19 vaccinations

Yoshino added that she believes it’s important to “give back to the community that always helps us.”

“I wanted to help take part in giving out this new vaccine,” she said.

Shank called the experience a “great volunteer opportunity.” Her job includes making sure people feel OK after they receive their vaccines and informing them what to do next.

Students are not required to get the vaccine to help, but they are all eligible in Group 1A as health care providers, Wyatt said.

Shank said she hasn’t received her vaccine yet, “but after going to this and seeing how it was, I plan to get mine soon.” Yoshino received her first vaccine at the Banterra Center and will get her second dose next week.

“Everyone was very nice and helpful,” Yoshino said. “Overall, I had a good experience.”

Vaccine recipients are “very happy and excited” to receive the shot and are thanking volunteers, Shank said.

