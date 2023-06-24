The stereotype of a university creative writing professor – tweed jacket, beard and a stuffy office – do not apply to Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Pinckney Benedict.

Despite being a graduate of both Princeton University and the renowned Iowa Writers’ Workshop, having published a long list of works including short stories, a screenplay and a novel as well as studying under the guidance of noted author Joyce Carol Oates, Benedict is not what you expect.

With a freshly shaven head and wearing a “Lord of the Rings” T-shirt, he greets you with a warm smile and handshake as you enter his rather nondescript office on the second floor of SIU’s equally nondescript Faner Hall. There is no high-back leather chair, no bookcases lined with old volumes and very few knick-knacks.

Instead, there is an audio recording area featuring soundproofing material, a commercial microphone and headphones. Nearby, Artificial Intelligence software awaits its next assignment and, at the back of the room, there a spacious area designed for virtual reality projects.

It’s not the typical English professor’s office, but the 59-year-old Benedict is not your typical English professor. In fact, he gets creative when it comes to creative writing.

“That’s OK by me,” he said. “Admittedly, what I do, I think is unusual. I think it is a legitimate question: does this stuff belong in a traditional fiction program? Does podcasting fit in? Does VR belong there? Does artificial intelligence? My answer is obviously yes.”

Interested in computers and gaming since he was a teen, Benedict wrote and published what were called text adventures — computerized role-playing games — while he was a student at Princeton. Ever since, he has realized that good fictional writing is not just for the printed page. It’s that broad approach that he teaches his students: great fiction has lots of outlets.

“I’m teaching people to make good art,” he explained. “It seems to me that someone is going to make great art for podcasts, someone is going to make great art for VR, and someone is going to make great art in gaming, so why shouldn’t it be us?”

Benedict says writing for technology platforms is simply the next frontier for creative writers.

“As the novel was the great narrative form of the 19th century and as cinema was the great narrative form of the 20th century, it seems to me inevitable that some form of immersive technology like virtual reality or augmented reality is going to become the dominant narrative form of the 21st century, so we should be building this into our curriculum and as the senior fiction writer here, I have a chance to do that.”

He says that even though the fiction segment of podcasting is small in comparison, it is a growing outlet for writers, adding that learning to write for podcasting — writing for the ear — is advantageous for students. That’s the reason he started teaching a podcasting class within the English department.

“It is a tool which makes students better writers,” he added, explaining that successful podcasters have a better chance of catching the attention of publishers.

Benedict adds he never knew of a time when he did not want to be a writer, initially writing tomes longhand on a yellow legal pad and always with dark blue ink. Today, he has transitioned to a computer “because it’s just too convenient” right next to the podcasting and VR gear, which he says are tremendous tools for writing.

“Virtual reality is a great tool. If you wanted to write about Tokyo, I could put you on the street in Tokyo in a very convincing way,” he explained.

His latest venture is into AI. Benedict said his writers – his students – collaborate with AI on many of their projects and he has been named director of the College of Liberal Arts’ new Virtual Expression Lab, a facility which will be a complete digital classroom, complete with motion simulators, green screens and recording equipment. To Benedict, it is all part of immersing readers, regardless of the medium.

“When you say to me fiction, I think storytelling; I don’t think writing on paper, I don’t think typing. If we confine ourselves to the page, we confine ourselves to the 20th century. We don’t want to do that. Our stories should be ‘tellable’ across the spectrum of technology and time.”

He finds it exciting.

“I fly out of bed in the morning because I’m excited about what my students are doing,” he explained. “I’m seeing young writers learn because they are experiencing their narratives in different ways and we are training them to new heights right here.”

Close The very first concert in the SIU Arena (now Banterra Center) was part of SIU Homecoming celebrations in October 1964 and featured the Dave Brubeck Quartet. Simon and Garfunkel performed at the SIU Arena in 1969. A 1971 performance at the SIU Arena featured Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, The Statler Brothers and Carl Perkins. Rock Supergroup Chicago appeared at the SIU Arena in 1971. Grateful Dead appeared at the SIU Arena in 1979 A 1974 SIU Arena concert featured pop duo Sonny and Cher. The "King of Rock and Roll" performed in front of a sold-out audience at the SIU Arena on Oct. 27, 1976. ZZ Top in concert at SIU Arena, 1980 Country superstar Garth Brooks sold out three concerts at the SIU Arena in October 1996. Elton John performed at the then-named SIU Arena in 1999. Rock group KISS has performed at the Banterra Center at SIU twice, including this performance in 2000. James Taylor performed at the Banterra Center (then SIU Arena) in 2002. The SIU Arena welcomed performers The Blue Man Group in 2007. Kenny Rogers performed at the SIU Arena in 2011. PHOTOS | A look back at past performances in the SIU Arena/Banterra Center The very first concert in the SIU Arena (now Banterra Center) was part of SIU Homecoming celebrations in October 1964 and featured the Dave Brubeck Quartet. Simon and Garfunkel performed at the SIU Arena in 1969. A 1971 performance at the SIU Arena featured Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, The Statler Brothers and Carl Perkins. Rock Supergroup Chicago appeared at the SIU Arena in 1971. Grateful Dead appeared at the SIU Arena in 1979 A 1974 SIU Arena concert featured pop duo Sonny and Cher. The "King of Rock and Roll" performed in front of a sold-out audience at the SIU Arena on Oct. 27, 1976. ZZ Top in concert at SIU Arena, 1980 Country superstar Garth Brooks sold out three concerts at the SIU Arena in October 1996. Elton John performed at the then-named SIU Arena in 1999. Rock group KISS has performed at the Banterra Center at SIU twice, including this performance in 2000. James Taylor performed at the Banterra Center (then SIU Arena) in 2002. The SIU Arena welcomed performers The Blue Man Group in 2007. Kenny Rogers performed at the SIU Arena in 2011.