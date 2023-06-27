Members of the Saluki football team recently gathered on a Saturday morning to do their part to keep Carbondale beautiful.

Thirty-nine players were challenged to rid Carbondale of as much trash as possible, in three hours.

Four groups of players, each supervised by a coach, were assigned routes around Carbondale, and given trash bags, gloves and grabbers.

Keep Carbondale Beautiful has given a special thanks to Elizabeth Toth, Director of Football Operations, for reaching out to Keep Carbondale Beautiful and helping to coordinate the first of what will hopefully become an annual event.

Another thanks goes out to Primo’s Pizza for providing a lot of free pizza for the team, the City of Carbondale for providing the use of a pavilion at Evergreen Park free-of-charge, Williamson County Rescue for providing X-large latex gloves, and the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce for providing safety vests.

Litter control is a pillar of the mission of Keep Carbondale Beautiful. Litter control activities include group cleanups, a citywide spring cleanup, and an adopt-a-spot program.

If you are interested in learning more about Keep Carbondale Beautiful and/or becoming a member, you can visit www.keepcb.org for information or email the Executive Director at keepcb1326@gmail.com.