SIU forestry student tracks mule deer routes to protect habitats

“The area we were working is absolutely stunning,” Manninen said. “I was very happy to be able to spend at least one field season there capturing and tracking fawns.”

Another SIU tie to the project is Jess Fort, who earned her master’s degree at SIU working with Nielsen. She is now a wildlife biologist for the Navajo Nation and is collaborating on the project.

“She’s another SIU grad who’s gone on to do good things,” Nielsen said.

Seeing it through

Manninen has worked in the field before this project, but she said this project is special because she will be in on it from start to finish. It will be her first time taking the information from the field work running the analysis that will actually guide conservation efforts for the important species.

“I’m especially excited because I am able to see the project through in its entirety,” she said. “I’m very invested in each aspect of the project since my final results will depend on it. And I’ve learned that I enjoy the analysis aspect and would like to continue this work into the future.”

SIU opens doors