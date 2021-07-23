SIU gets $50,000 to boost regional connectivity

A state grant of $50,000 is coming to Southern Illinois University Carbondale to help expand digital access for the region.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the grant as one of four regional awards to accelerate progress toward “eliminating the digital divide.”
The grants are part of the Office of Broadband Regional Engagement for Adoption + Digital Equity (READY) program. Through this first of its kind program, $200,000 has been awarded to four regional entities to accelerate progress toward eliminating the digital divide.
The goal of the program is to increase access, adoption and utilization of high-speed internet access - all through the lens of digital equity and inclusion.
"High-speed internet is an essential resource for Illinois communities to succeed in the 21st century economy and this administration is laser-focused on expanding access across the state," said Pritzker. "With more than 1 million households currently without reliable internet, the state is dedicating $420 million to enhance our broadband infrastructure. The READY grant program will help put the power of planning directly into the hands of our communities and complements our efforts to bring enhanced speed and access to every community in Illinois."
Local officials said the $50,000 grant to SIU will be used to first develop a framework for expanding broadband connectivity in Jackson County – a framework which then can be duplicated across the region.
"We are excited to be part of the Broadband READY initiative. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the importance of broadband access for all," said Koushik Sinha, assistant professor in the SIU School of Computing. "This is a unique and timely opportunity for us to make a meaningful impact in our local community, particularly among the minority and economically-challenged sections of society. By working closely with experts and community leaders, our goal is to establish a replicable template for addressing digital inequality in Southern Illinois, and in other rural and semi-urban regions of the state."
READY grantees may use funds to expand immediate broadband connectivity, conduct outreach and engagement to identify current digital inequities, and establish next steps toward creating a digital inclusion ecosystem through regional collaboration among institutions of higher education, planning councils, community and economic development organizations, schools, libraries, healthcare, and local leaders and other related stakeholders.
Sinha said the team receiving of the local grant is made up of representatives of SIU, area health care providers, community and civic leaders as well as area businesses. He explained that the grant will be used with three goals in mind.
“$50,000 is not a lot of money,” he said, explaining that most broadband infrastructure improvements would exceed the award. “First we want to identify and develop close, working relationships with key regional and local entities in the area. Second, we want to collect some baseline data that can reveal a fine-grain picture of how broadband is prevalent in this area—what people use it for and what are the barriers to broadband usage. Third, our major goal is to come up with the road map of how to bridge the digital inequality that exists between the rural areas and the urban areas of the state.”
He explained that one of the first tasks for the group is to conduct a detailed survey to learn about broadband uses in the region.
“One of the things we are starting is a large scale survey of understanding the broadband requirements and challenges. We have noticed that there are some people who take broadband, but after a few months, they just drop it and there seem to be multiple reasons for that. In some cases it’s an economic barrier where they don’t see enough value, but in other cases people don’t really know what they can get from broadband, they don’t know how it can improve their lives,” he said.
Sinha said the grant will help to lead to answers to those questions as well as increased broadband connectivity first in Jackson County and then across the rest of the region.