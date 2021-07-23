SIU gets $50,000 to boost regional connectivity

"We are excited to be part of the Broadband READY initiative. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the importance of broadband access for all," said Koushik Sinha, assistant professor in the SIU School of Computing. "This is a unique and timely opportunity for us to make a meaningful impact in our local community, particularly among the minority and economically-challenged sections of society. By working closely with experts and community leaders, our goal is to establish a replicable template for addressing digital inequality in Southern Illinois, and in other rural and semi-urban regions of the state."

READY grantees may use funds to expand immediate broadband connectivity, conduct outreach and engagement to identify current digital inequities, and establish next steps toward creating a digital inclusion ecosystem through regional collaboration among institutions of higher education, planning councils, community and economic development organizations, schools, libraries, healthcare, and local leaders and other related stakeholders.

Sinha said the team receiving of the local grant is made up of representatives of SIU, area health care providers, community and civic leaders as well as area businesses. He explained that the grant will be used with three goals in mind.