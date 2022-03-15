SIU names Craig Roberts as women's soccer head coach

Craig Roberts likens the process of building a soccer team to putting a jigsaw puzzle together.

SIU is hoping he can make the pieces fit for its women’s squad in a way they never did in the program’s first three seasons.

The university announced Tuesday it has hired Roberts as the second coach in program history, replacing Grant Williams, who was canned without cause in November after going on administrative leave in mid-September.

Roberts brings sterling credentials to his fourth Division I coaching job. He owns winning records at his first three stops – UT Martin, Ball State and Grambling State. His career record is 150-92-45, which includes nine straight winning years.

The program he takes over is sorely in need of stable leadership and a winning attitude. The Salukis have played the sport for three years and are 5-31-6, with all five wins coming in 2019, their first season. Only two of those wins occurred against Division I programs.

They went 0-21-4 in 2021 – 0-6-3 in the spring season brought about by the MVC’s cancellation of fall sports in 2020 due to COVID-19 and 0-15-1 in the fall. That includes 14 consecutive losses to end the year in which they were outscored by a whopping 42-6.

“The art of coaching is about looking at the pieces you’ve got and what fits the puzzle,” Roberts said. “I’m just starting to get a feel for what our strengths are, what our weaknesses are, and we’re going to promote what we’re good at.”

A native of England whose father captained a British side during his playing days, Roberts brings a varied background to SIU. He has served as an assistant coach for the national teams of Puerto Rico and Haiti, and was a four-year starter from 1989-92 at Park (Mo.) University, helping it achieve national rankings in NAIA.

Interim athletic director Matt Kupec said the school received 38 applicants for the job. A former quarterback at North Carolina, Kupec consulted the school’s legendary woman’s soccer coach, Anson Dorrance, who has 1,061 career victories and 21 national championships.

Kupec also invoked the name of another Tar Heel coaching legend when talking about Roberts.

“When Roy had a press conference, he said, ‘We’re going to win,’” Kupec said of the retired Roy Williams, who won three national championships as the school’s men’s basketball coach. “Craig has that same aura.:

“The legitimacy of where he’s been, the confidence without being arrogant … he has that. You just know," he added.

Roberts’ hiring also gained the approval of other coaches on a national and global level, including Arizona State’s Graham Winkworth.

“SIU have made a great hire in bringing Craig to their family,” Winkworth said. “I have known him a long time and it is very clear the history he has in transforming programs that have struggled into teams competing for championships.”

Roberts’ best work probably came at Ball State, where he molded the program from a Mid-American Conference bottom-feeder into a perennial power. His 2015-17 teams each won divisional titles and his 2018 squad played for the MAC tournament crown. They combined to go 35-5-4 in conference matches.

Roberts’ teams also win matches in different styles. His last outfit at UT Martin in 2009 ceded just 13 goals in 16 matches, posting eight shutouts. And his 2014 squad at Ball State tallied a MAC-leading 32 goals.

This challenge is perhaps as varied and difficult as he’s faced in his career. But Roberts is eager to tap into the nearby St. Louis area while building up the soccer culture not only at SIU, but throughout Southern Illinois.

“This is an opportunity for me to put my own stamp on the program, so this is an exciting time for me,” he said. “Everybody has been very welcoming and the school has a great vision for what it wants.

“I think we have the awareness of who we can go recruit and Carbondale really follows soccer. I’m familiar with St. Louis and Nashville isn’t too far away. I’m familiar with a lot of club coaches in those places. We’re going to be well-connected.”

