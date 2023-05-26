Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CARBONDALE — The summer fun isn’t just for youths at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. For the first time, at least in recent history, the Student Center’s Craft Shop will be offering a few adult workshops for people age 16 and older this summer, in addition to the large lineup of children and youth camps, both at the Craft Shop and across campus.

Four different adult workshops will be offered. They range from one session to four weeks, depending upon the focus. Prices vary as well, and SIU students receive a discount.

Schedule:

Concrete mosaic stepping stones — June 8, 1-4 p.m. Create a customized stepping stone for your yard. Return on a separate occasion by appointment to complete grouting.

Wheel thrown pottery — Each Wednesday for four weeks, 9 a.m. to noon June 28 - July 19. This introductory course allows participants to throw pottery on the wheel and create a finished piece, with glazing and firing included.

Plein air outdoor watercolor — Each Thursday for three weeks, 10 a.m. to noon June 15-29. Explore the art of painting in the open air, capturing the natural beauty of the campus.

Fused glass suncatchers — July 20, 1-3:30 p.m. Participants will learn the basics of cutting, layering and melting fused glass as they create one-of-a-kind suncatchers, which will be fired and available for pickup at a later time.

Sign up now

Registration is now underway for these workshops. Find additional information and sign up online. Or call the Craft Shop at 618-453-3636.

In addition, the shop offers private craft lessons. Email craftshop@siu.edu for more information.

The summer 2023 hours for the shop are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; walk-in crafting or ceramics studio use is available. The woodshop will be closed this summer.