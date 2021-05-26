SIU offers area children free dental care at clinics this summer

CARBONDALE — Children from throughout the region will be able to get free preventive dental services this summer at a variety of different sites courtesy of the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Dental Sealant Grant Program.
In compliance with current Illinois COVID-19 safety measures, masks should be worn and social distancing will be practiced.
The participating children will receive examinations and fluoride treatments. The exams fulfill the state requirements for children who are entering kindergarten, second, sixth and ninth grades in the fall.
While there is no charge to participate, children who are members of the “AllKids” program should bring their medical card.
No appointments needed
There will be 14 clinics for children ages 3-17. Each will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. but participants must arrive by 1:30 p.m. to be seen.
Children receive care on a first-come, first-served basis and appointments are not necessary. Senior dental hygiene students provide the services.
Clinic dates and locations
June 17 – Murphysboro: Youth and Recreation Center, 1818 W. Walnut St.
June 18 – Murphysboro: Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Road.
June 24 – Pinckneyville: Perry County Health Department, 907 S. Main St.
June 25 – Marion: Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department, 8160 Express Drive.
July 1 – Pinckneyville: Perry County Health Department, 907 S. Main St.
July 2 – Murphysboro: Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Road.
July 8 – Cobden: First Baptist Church, 200 S. Walker St.
July 9 – Marion: Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department, 8160 Express Drive.
July 15 – Pinckneyville: Perry County Health Department, 907 S. Main St.
July 16 – Murphysboro: Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Road.
July 22 – Benton: Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department, 403 E. Park St.
July 23 – Carbondale: Faith Temple Church, 604 N. Marion St.
July 29 – Pinckneyville: Perry County Health Department, 907 S. Main St.
July 30 – Murphysboro: Murphysboro Summer Lunch at Murphysboro High School, 50 Blackwood Drive.
For more information, contact the SIU Dental Sealant Grant Program manager/site coordinator office at 618-453-8880.