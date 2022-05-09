SIU professor acquitted of grant fraud, convicted of tax related charges

CARBONDALE – SIU math Professor MingQing Xiao was acquitted last week of grant fraud, but he was convicted of tax charges related to a Chinese Bank account.

Xiao, 60, of Makanda, was convicted on May 4 of three counts of making a false or fraudulent statement to the internal revenue service on his tax returns and one count of failure to file a report of a foreign bank account, according to the U.S. Department of Justice in a news release.

Previous reporting by The Southern states he was indicted under former President Donald Trump's “China Initiative” for allegedly fraudulently obtaining $151,099 in federal grant money from the National Science Foundation (NSF) by concealing support he was receiving from the Chinese government and a Chinese university, according to allegations outlined by the U.S. Department of Justice.

In November, the DOJ brought forth a superseding indictment accusing Xiao of wire fraud, tax fraud and the failure to report a foreign bank account.

That's in addition to the previous indictments by a grand jury in April on two counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement.

However, Xiao was acquitted of the wire fraud charges by U.S. District Judge Staci Yandle and found not guilty of the false statement charge by the jury.

Several SIU students and faculty, including Edward Benyas, have said Xioas was unjustly targeted in these federal proceedings.

“He has had to use is life savings to defend himself from these baseless charges,” Benyas said. “This is an unjust prosecution pursuant to the China Initiative, the xenophobic Chine Initiative. In the case of Ming there is absolutely no charge of espionage. There is no charge of intellectual property theft. So instead they choose to suggest that he committed grant fraud. Anything related to his job at SIU he was completely exonerated.”

Benyas wife has even set up a GoFundMe for Xiao which can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/legal-defense-fund-for-mingqing-xiao?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_lico%2Bupdate&fbclid=IwAR2NVnmLYJAxBodgXZS_F2kvpKfcB07x3D1r5qmkpTKIsFcrnJ8ImkIV2r8.

Anne Fletcher, SIU Faculty Association President, has also expressed her support of Xiao.

“The SIUC-FA stands by Ming and continues to support him with regard to his paid leave,” Fletcher said. “The charges on which Ming was convicted have nothing to do with his effectiveness as a professor, and we continue to urge SIU to drop disciplinary action against him.”

Despite the support of students and faculty Xiao has been accused by FBI Special Agent in Charge David Nanz of a blatant lack of truthfulness in his tax responsibilities since his convictions.

“Failing to disclose a foreign bank account and filing false tax returns demonstrates a lack of truthfulness and an abdication of the duties of citizenship,” Nanz said. “Xiao received money from a Chinese employer and knowingly failed to report those funds, thereby evading his income tax responsibilities. The FBI is committed to investigate and bring to justice anyone who avoids their obligation to live by our nation’s laws.”

The charge of making and subscribing false income tax returns provides for a sentence of up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release and a $100,000 fine.

The charge of failing to file an FBAR provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, the news release said.

Xiao’s sentencing is set for August 11.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation-Springfield Field Office and the Internal Revenue Service—Criminal Investigations.

