When Gary Apgar was riding his bicycle across the state of Iowa last week, he had a slightly different perspective on the landscape than many of the other cyclists with him.

As nearly 50,000 bicycle riders participated in the annual Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, most of them likely were concentrating on the road or other cyclists and getting up the next hill. Apgar, a professor and distinguished teacher in the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Department of Animal Science, was looking at the passing farms and answering questions about them.

“We’d ride up on a livestock barn and I’d be asked, ‘What’s in there?’ I’d answer, ‘I think it’s a swine nursery; it’s got two doors, it’s got ventilation under the slats, it’s got a load-out pen.’”

Based upon his experiences and expertise, Apgar, SIU’s swine specialist who also teaches introductory courses in animal science, was most likely correct.

Besides being a week Apgar enjoys, the bike ride also serves as a way for him to stay in touch with Midwestern production agriculture and to prepare for another semester. It also gives him lessons to share with students.

“Some of the riders complain about hill and I tell them it’s just one more. We may be 35 miles from town, but it doesn’t matter, because it is just this one and its OK, then we’ll do it again.

Unlike colleagues across the nation who teach and conduct research on hogs and the swine industry, Apgar did not grow up around pigs.

“Nope. No. I grew up in costal New Jersey, about 15 miles from the beach,” he explained, sharing how he was introduced to agriculture. “My dad gave me a moped in 8th grade and told me I needed to get a job because I owed him $125 for the insurance.”

The first job was cleaning out a barn, which led to one farmer mentioning another who had about 500 acres of hay, some cows and feeder pigs. Hearing of Apgar’s work ethic, the farmer put him to work into his high school years.

Encouraged by his father to go to college, he chose to study agriculture at Delaware Valley University. Again, at his father’s urging, Apgar earned a master’s degree at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (commonly known as Virginia Tech). A full-ride fellowship led to a doctorate in swine nutrition.

“Coming from New Jersey, I still didn’t know much about the industry, so I knew had to gain some background,” Apgar said. “I worked for Continental Grains’ Wayne Feeds Division for about four years and traveled the Midwest.”

He also ran a start-up pork division in Missouri for the company, a role he called “cool and exciting,” but still he longed for a return to academia. Interviewing for positions with both the University of Missouri-Columbia and SIU, he chose SIU because the role included teaching, not just research. He joined the faculty in 1998, teaching courses in swine management, physiology, nutrition and the college’s entry-level “Introduction to Animal Science” class, where he has a diverse population of students.

“Right now, it is predominantly female, mostly pre-vet and suburban students that want to be small animal veterinarians,” he explained. “It’s my job to give them a perspective of what the entirety of our industry looks like and get past some of the misconceptions about livestock.”

He said regardless of the background of his students, he enjoys making an impact.

“I enjoy the younger generation, having the opportunity to help them see things and gain information to help their career development,” he said. “I remember studying in an era where you didn’t feel as free to ask questions that you thought the faculty would think was stupid and I hated that because I graduated not really knowing everything I should have known. I try to bring these students to the real world and give them the beginning of their network so they know how to talk to people and interact.”

Networking is huge for Apgar. He tries to give his students access to alumni and industry professionals through trips and guest lecturers. And he shares his own experiences from working in the swine industry to climbing hills on a bicycle in Iowa.