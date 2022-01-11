SIU professor studying 'turnover tsunami' that's forced employers to get creative

If it seems like everyone around you has a new job or is quitting work completely, you are right.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 4.5 million people across the country voluntarily left jobs in November – a “quit rate” of about 3%. It’s been a recurring pattern for months.

Even though some of those workers are completely leaving the workforce, others are moving on to what they see as better opportunities.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale Professor of Management Steven Karau said the outward migration of employees began with the pandemic-related shutdowns in March and April 2020. In those two months, more than 20 million workers were laid off from their jobs.

“After the pandemic and all of the layoffs, you would have thought people would be wanting to dive back into job opportunities, but instead I think it gave people reflection time on what they wanted to do,” Karau said. “Since the year 2000, there had never been more than 2.4 million people resigning or quitting their jobs in a month. But since May 2021, the numbers have just been going up and up, reaching the highest total in November 2021, when 4.5 million people left their jobs voluntarily. That represented 3% of the workforce and 3.4% of the private sector workforce, leaving 10.5 million job openings in the United States.”

Karau said the available research shows some people can’t return to work for various reasons. Some don’t want to and others are determined to get the position, benefits, and/or terms they want, while other individuals have decided the time is right to go in a new direction. Also, some individuals have taken early retirement and others have chosen to take sabbaticals.

It has been called the “Great Resignation” or the “Turnover Tsunami.”

Karau said rather than jumping into the first job they find, many of those who quit are taking their time in accepting a new role. Even those currently employed may be job hunting. Karau said a recent survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers reported 65% of respondents were looking for a new job and 88% of executives described their company’s employee turnover rate as higher than normal.

“Job dissatisfaction levels are high,” he said, adding that employees look at their jobs differently now compared to a few years ago.

“There’s not the old view of a job that it’s kind of like a family or an expected long-term situation. It’s more of a contractual view of employment now. It’s a ‘I’ll work for you as long as it fits me and you will employ me as long it suits you.’ There’s not much of a feeling of loyalty as there used to be,” he explained.

To retain employees, companies need to offer competitive pay rates and do more, said Erin Kopec, vice president of sales and marketing with HireLevel, a Marion-based workforce management and staffing company.

“Getting creative with benefit packages is something we’re talking to our clients about,” she explained. “Looking at ways to pull out all the stops to be a differentiator in their market – things like retention and attendance bonuses, cash prices and other incentives to keep people showing up and their businesses running.”

Kopec called the current labor situation a “candidate market.”

“I think everybody has their eyes on something better and with a lot of job openings, there are a lot of people leaving their current positions looking for something better. Maybe for them it is a different pay rate, a different shift or maybe they want something closer to home or something with more flexibility or even remote work,” she said.

Karau said the situation is forcing current employers to raise the bar.

“If you have employees who have been with you a long time and who are loyal, you have to make sure that they are recognized and have flexibility and appreciation because it is a lot easier to retain somebody than it is to go out and hire somebody new,” he said.

