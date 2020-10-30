SIU recognizing November as Native American Heritage Month with special virtual activities

CARBONDALE, Ill. — With a variety of special virtual events, Southern Illinois University Carbondale is recognizing November as Native American Heritage Month. SIU is partnering with SIU Edwardsville to sponsor conversations, presentations and other activities to celebrate the nation’s Indigenous people and enhance understanding of who they really are.

All events are free and open to the public. Although the activities are quite diverse, the overarching message remains consistent, said Krista English, one of the Native American Heritage Month organizers and a member of Montana’s Assiniboine tribe, also known as the Nakoda.

“Native American Heritage Month is about more than acknowledging Indigenous existence,” she said. “It is a time to educate the public about our diverse and beautiful culture, to celebrate the important contributions Native people have made to our society and to raise awareness about the challenges we face today, not just historically.

“When you open textbooks, many of them speak about my people in the past tense, as if we no longer exist. We are not a museum piece. We are alive. We are still here, and we deserve to be heard.”