SIU, Rend Lake fundraising arms forged ahead despite pandemic challenges

In the best of times, cultivating donors for higher education institutions is a crucial, but difficult, task.
Throw in lockdowns, travel restrictions and postponements — and fundraising becomes even more arduous.
“It’s been an interesting time,” said Kay Zibby-Damron, CEO of the Rend Lake College Foundation. At the Southern Illinois University Foundation, CEO Matt Kupec used similar phrasing to describe the last 15 months.
“It’s been a challenging year for all of us,” he said. “Especially considering that so much of our business is relationship building — being able to meet with people and having people travel to campus — and all of that basically was shut down.”
Not only was travel restricted or halted completely, but so were events ranging from golf scrambles to scholarship dinners — all of the gatherings that college and university foundations rely on to solicit donations. In their place, those charged with raising funds were forced to get creative.
“It really challenged all of us to think outside of the box. At Rend Lake College, we are fortunate that a good portion of our fundraising doesn’t come from events, but it still caused everyone to become creative on what they were doing,” Zibby-Damron said.
Getting creative meant establishing a “Giving Week,” designed to provide emergency support and additional scholarships for students.
Despite the pandemic, the college was also able to successfully complete a capital campaign to expand the college’s learning resource center and career technology education programs.
“There was a concern when you are not able to meet with people and bring them to campus to show them what you are doing, but we were still able to be successful,” she said.
For the SIU Foundation, the pandemic brought about a slight change in focus, Kupec said.
“We were one of the first universities to do a direct mail campaign to alumni to generate funds to directly help students. In some cases, so students could purchase a laptop or to provide internet connections so they could take classes remotely or even funds to provide for housing and food. That was very rewarding,” he explained, adding that the campaign raised about $275,000. “We knew early on that fundraising was going to be challenging, but we realized there would be opportunities.”
He added that the university's annual Day of Giving campaign was hugely successful, surpassing the $2 million goal set for the event, thanks in part to eight hours of livestream programing from the WSIU-TV studios on campus.
The Southeastern Illinois College Foundation was forced to cancel several fundraising events, but was able to use direct mail as well to encourage alumni support.
“Though it was very different, it still turned out to be a very successful fundraising year,” said SIC spokesperson Angela Wilson. “Individual gifts for scholarships continued to flourish.”
Kupec said despite three months of COVID, the SIU Foundation had its best fiscal year ever. The institution raised more than $28 million between July 2019 and June 2020. The current year is on pace to be the second best, he said.
He said representatives had to learn how to stay connected without in-person visits. To that end, technology became an important tool. He said there are plans to continue to use video conferencing and livestreams in the future as a complement traditional efforts once in-person meetings resume.
“It’s great to continue to use technology because it allows us to reach so many more people, but we’ll also bring back the elements of in-person visits,” he explained. “It will be a marriage of those two things.”
Rend Lake College Foundation’s Zibby-Damron said her institution also had a good year.
“I think people recognized the challenges students were having. I think they saw how the education system had to become so flexible in such a short amount of time and they had empathy for that,” she said. “I also think in times of crisis, people are generous and caring and want to help.”