SIU, Rend Lake fundraising arms forged ahead despite pandemic challenges

Despite the pandemic, the college was also able to successfully complete a capital campaign to expand the college’s learning resource center and career technology education programs.

“There was a concern when you are not able to meet with people and bring them to campus to show them what you are doing, but we were still able to be successful,” she said.

For the SIU Foundation, the pandemic brought about a slight change in focus, Kupec said.

“We were one of the first universities to do a direct mail campaign to alumni to generate funds to directly help students. In some cases, so students could purchase a laptop or to provide internet connections so they could take classes remotely or even funds to provide for housing and food. That was very rewarding,” he explained, adding that the campaign raised about $275,000. “We knew early on that fundraising was going to be challenging, but we realized there would be opportunities.”

He added that the university's annual Day of Giving campaign was hugely successful, surpassing the $2 million goal set for the event, thanks in part to eight hours of livestream programing from the WSIU-TV studios on campus.