SIU researchers studied 'nurse burnout' — here's what they found

Like many colleagues, Marlow said his organization is working to combat or prevent emotional exhaustion in nurses.

“We try to make sure that they get an appropriate amount of time off – at least two days in a row, maybe three,” he said. “We also try to make sure to make sure our facility is somewhere they want to be.”

He said leaders also must show compassion – such as assisting nurses with duties and picking up nursing or housekeeping rounds themselves.

“Rolling up their sleeves and showing that they care,” he called it.

The SIU study used the widely accepted Maslach Burnout Inventory (MBI) to measure the prevalence of burnout among nurses across the nation. An MBI score of 27 indicates burnout. Nearly half of the study participants reported a total score of 27 or higher.

Whittington said length of nursing career, ages and area of nursing did not seem to impact the level of burnout.

“We saw it all over the place, which tells me that if nurses are working as nurses, they are experiencing emotional exhaustion,” she said.

She said the study also offered suggestions to combat or prevent burnout.