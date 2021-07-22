SIU’s School of Education dean chosen for elite national fellowship

M Cecil Smith, dean of Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s School of Education, has been selected as an Impact Academy fellow for the coming year by Deans for Impact. He is one of just 24 educational leaders chosen from around the country to collaborate on ways to positively transform teacher preparation programs.

“I am excited to participate in, and quite honored to have been selected for, the Impact Academy Fellowship Program,” Smith said. “The program presents a great opportunity to further develop my skills as a School of Education leader, to collaborate with and learn from fellow deans, and to be guided and coached by nationally recognized academic administrators. The fellowship program is particularly valuable because of its focus on helping deans identify, describe, create and carry out plans that address challenging problems in teacher education.”

Networking to address challenges

Deans for Impact is a national nonprofit organization founded in 2015 to ensure well-prepared teachers instruct all children. The group brings together teacher preparation program leaders to collaborate and transform programs and policy to help achieve that goal.