SIU soybean research finds new tool to fight sudden death syndrome

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Mirian Pimentel, a Southern Illinois University Carbondale agricultural sciences doctoral student, didn’t know much about soybeans when she first came to the region in August 2014 through the Brazilian Scientific Mobility program.

Raised on a small vegetable farm in Sumidouro, Rio de Janeiro, Pimentel first visited SIU as an undergraduate student and spent about 18 months in the region. At the time, Pimentel didn’t know much about soybeans.

Now, however, Pimentel has discovered a promising new tool to fight sudden death syndrome (SDS) in one of the state’s most critical crops. Her work, guided by School of Agricultural Sciences professors Ahmad Fakhoury and Jason Bond, has shown a way to contend with SDS. Pimentel’s findings were recently published in Plant Disease, a leading journal in plant pathology, and her article was selected as the editor’s pick for the month of August.

The findings were that several beneficial fungi that can act as biological control agents, or BCA, were able to reduce the growth of the pathogen that causes SDS.

High soil moisture and colder weather at the beginning of the growing season helps the SDS pathogen prosper, which creates a huge financial problem in the Midwest and north-central regions of the United States.