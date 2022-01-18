SIU student, Royalton native crowned Illinois County Fair Queen

A Southern Illinois University Carbondale student from Royalton was crowned Miss Illinois County Fair Sunday at the annual gathering of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs in Springfield.

Addisyn Calloni, 19, the reigning Miss Perry County, will spend the summer as an employee of the Illinois Department of Agriculture at county fairs throughout the state as well as serving as the official hostess for the Illinois State Fair in Springfield and the Du Quoin State Fair.

In her roll, Calloni will share the importance of agriculture and county fairs to Illinois. There are more than 100 county fairs held annually in the state.

“I look forward to spending the summer traveling the state of Illinois and advocating for agriculture. It is such a great industry,” she said.

She said she was surprised by winning the crown.

“I only got about two hours of sleep the night after the competition, but I still feel like I’m in a dream. It is all very surreal,” she said.

Calloni was selected from a pool of 71 candidates.

“I feel great, but I know anyone up there would have been deserving. This has been such a great experience,” she said.

Calloni is a sophomore studying biological sciences at SIU. She said he hopes to pursue a career as a physician assistant.

“I’ve almost been speechless and it really hasn’t sunk in yet. This is such an honor,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0