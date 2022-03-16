SIU students and community members rally for peace in Ukraine

CARBONDALE – Students and community members flocked to SIU’s campus to rally for peace and listen to experts and Ukraine students about Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday.

Carbondale mourned the loss of thousands of lives in Ukraine as Diana Butsko, a Ukrainian SIU masters student, shared her thoughts and grief surrounding the war and her friend held up pictures of some of those who have lost their lives.

“There is nothing that can stop a Russian Army,” Butsko said. “They destroy residential areas, hospitals, churches. They kill people on the street in front of their loved ones and do not allow relatives to bury bodies in the cemetery. This is the greatest tragedy for my people, but I'm convinced that this is also a great tragedy for the world. War is always a tragedy. Every war is a defeat for the whole world because it means we fail to stop evil. In this case, evil has a name. Its name is Russia. Its name is Putin, but not within the law. It's not Putin who kills Ukrainians. It's his army, who followed his command and fired shots and bombs upon Ukrainian civilians.”

Butsko was one of many individuals who spoke at the peace rally that included Mayor Mike Henry, Chancellor Austin Lane, various professors and other graduate students.

As each individual spoke, the crowd was silent as they heard tales of grandparents who had fled Poland in previous conflicts, the story of the first Ukrainian to die in the war and so many other stories.

Associate professors Stephen Bloom and Stephen Shulman along with professor Theodore Weeks held a symposium on the war prior to the rally.

The people attending heard many stories, including one from Professor Bloom where he told the audience about receiving a text from a friend in Ukraine that said a town Bloom had stayed in has been bombed.

At the symposium, they discussed the history leading to the altercation, possible outcomes and what the world should do.

Butsko pleaded to the crowd on exactly what the world should do.

“Ukrainian people had no choice,” Butsko said. “They had to fight. Otherwise, there will be no Ukraine. While the world is watching and chooses not to confront Russia, there will be more tragedies. There will be more dead children and more refugees. We fight for democracy, not only in Ukraine but in the whole world. If Ukraine fails, Russia will continue its imperialism. Who knows how many more democracies will fail afterward? We fight for the future, while Russia is fighting for the past.”

Weeks spoke at the rally after the symposium backing up Butsko’s plea for the world to help Ukraine.

“The kinds of sacrifices that we're called upon to make are pretty tiny compared to what the Ukrainians are doing,” Weeks said. “I heartily concur with Diana, the attack on Ukraine was not just an attack on a next-door neighbor of Russia; the attack was on democracy. It’s an attack on the rights of people to make up their own minds and to feel safe within their own country with a democratically elected government. I’m afraid that what we can do, as citizens of a democracy is to continue to urge our politicians to keep the stress as much as possible on Russia. There's a weird idea that Russia is this impregnable invulnerable state. It is not. It is a state that is on very precarious economic and even military basis.”

Person after person spoke about peace for Ukraine and it’s people.

Many sported pins for Ukraine, flags, and even signs that read, “War is not healthy for living things.”

As the evening came to a close many lit fake candles, Lane issued a moment of silence and Father Joseph Brown said some words followed by a prayer.

“The victims are telling us what's happening to them,” Brown said. “You must pay attention. You must face this death if any of your children shall have life. What we are seeing over and over is burning our hearts, our minds and our eyes. I live every day knowing that the power of people is truly under peril here. This earth is being destroyed by the addictive behaviors of those who, as has been said before, simply do not care. We can't deal with it all? Yes, we can! The greatest example we're getting from Ukraine is we are not afraid.”

