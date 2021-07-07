SIU students, community filmmakers among PBS Short Film Festival entries

CARBONDALE — The creative works of Southern Illinois University Carbondale students and the local community will be on national display next week as part of the 2021 PBS Short Film Festival, July 12-23.

“Forward Journey,” a film by SIU student filmmakers Mackenzie Rosario and JT Boehme, and “Mildred,” by Carbondale filmmakers Mike Ricci and Cody Grammer, are two of the 25 independent short films that comprise this year’s festival. The selections mark the fourth consecutive entry for SIU and WSIU Public Broadcasting in the festival’s 10-year history. Both films will be available to stream online on all PBS digital platforms starting Monday, July 12, and showcased on PBS’ social media platforms and pbs.org.

The festival, whose theme this year is “A Decade of Being Seen,” annually highlights topics representing untold stories in America, covering issues such as love, religion, public policy and social justice.

Students earn festival slot again