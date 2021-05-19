SIU students urge Biden to take paths of statesmanship

Whitten, who graduated earlier this month with a political science degree, said the recent presidential campaign and the incidents at the Capitol following President Biden’s inauguration weighed on the students’ minds as the wrote their letters.

“As I was writing my paper, I really thought about how difficult the current political climate is and what Joe Biden can do to navigate that,” Whitten said.

Shaw said some of the students found the exercise more difficult than they first imagined.

“I think they were really intrigued by the challenge of this moment and trying to figure out what the American president should do during this very difficult time,” he said. “I think the basic tone was, ‘President Biden, you face a really, really big challenge.’”

All of the students, Shaw said, included discussions on climate change, racial relations and the sense of polarization across the country currently.

“They were saying how important it is for the president to try to bring the country together, past the notion of Red America and Blue America into a single, united country again,” he explained. “Many of them made a point of saying that we are not in a good place and it is important for you to lead us to a better place.”