Southern Illinois University Carbondale political scientists Stephen Shulman and Steve Bloom will join moderator John Shaw for “War in Ukraine One Year In: Surprises, Challenges and Recommendations,” at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22 in the John C. Guyon Auditorium at Morris Library.

A reception will follow the discussion, which also will be livestreamed on the university’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/SIUC

Bloom and Shulman are each associate professors in the School of Anthropology, Political Science and Sociology in the College of Liberal Arts. They will discuss the impact of the war in Ukraine and globally.

The symposium is free and open to the public.

