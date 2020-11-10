SIU to hold Veterans Day vigil; Carbondale to hold virtual service

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois communities are set to hold Veterans Day celebrations with safety precautions amid the pandemic.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will hold its annual Veterans Day vigil from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the flagpole outside Woody Hall, according to a news release from the university. Both Air Force and Army ROTC cadets will stand a silent vigil throughout this time, with a changing of the guard every 15 minutes.

In a break with tradition, officials are not planning a large formal ceremony this year due to COVID-19 mitigation practices, said Lt. Col. Jarrad D. Glasenapp, professor of military science at SIU.

“But we do invite the public to witness the laying of the Veterans Day wreath at 11:11 a.m. by both the Army and Air Force cadet leadership,” Glasenapp said.

The ceremony is in honor of those who served the country and the fallen who have yet to return.

For more information on the vigil, contact Glasenapp at 618-453-7560 or 618-203-2049, or at jarrad.glasenapp@siu.edu.