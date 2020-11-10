SIU to hold Veterans Day vigil; Carbondale to hold virtual service

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois communities are set to hold Veterans Day celebrations with safety precautions amid the pandemic.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale will hold its annual Veterans Day vigil from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the flagpole outside Woody Hall, according to a news release from the university. Both Air Force and Army ROTC cadets will stand a silent vigil throughout this time, with a changing of the guard every 15 minutes.
In a break with tradition, officials are not planning a large formal ceremony this year due to COVID-19 mitigation practices, said Lt. Col. Jarrad D. Glasenapp, professor of military science at SIU.
“But we do invite the public to witness the laying of the Veterans Day wreath at 11:11 a.m. by both the Army and Air Force cadet leadership,” Glasenapp said.
The ceremony is in honor of those who served the country and the fallen who have yet to return.
For more information on the vigil, contact Glasenapp at 618-453-7560 or 618-203-2049, or at jarrad.glasenapp@siu.edu.
The city of Carbondale will host a virtual Veterans Day Service that will be released at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 on its Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages. The service will also air during the 6:30 p.m. newscast on WSIL-TV 3, according to a news release from the city.
The service will include a three-volley salute from the Carbondale Police Department Honor Guard, the raising of the flag by Scouts BSA Troop 66B, and the decoration of graves at Snider Hill Cemetery by members and friends of the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale.
Veterans Day, originally known as “Armistice Day,” became a national holiday in 1938. The day honors the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month that saw the end of World War I in 1918.
Veterans Day honors all U.S. veterans and the many sacrifices made in the preservation of the nation. The annual tradition of honoring veterans at SIU dates back to at least 1981.
— Tim Crosby of SIU Media Services contributed to this report.
