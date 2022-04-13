2022 World Voice Day recognized at SIU

World Voice Day, a global and annual event to increase public awareness about vocal health and voice disorders, will be recognized at Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a student-run information table and a presentation of research. This year’s theme is “Lift Your Voice” to motivate people no matter the age to prioritize vocal health.

In addition, Chloe Grover, a REACH Award student in communication disorders and sciences, will present the results of a study on vocal hygiene and Voice on the Go, a survey and app distributed to SIU faculty over this semester. Her talk will be during the Research and Creative Activities Forum in the Student Center this Thursday, April 14. It is free and open to the public. There will be two judging sessions, one at 9:35 a.m. and the second at 11 a.m. The closing ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. REACH stands for Research-Enriched Academic Challenge.