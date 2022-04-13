2022 World Voice Day recognized at SIU

World Voice Day, a global and annual event to increase public awareness about vocal health and voice disorders, will be recognized at Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a student-run information table and a presentation of research. This year’s theme is “Lift Your Voice” to motivate people no matter the age to prioritize vocal health.
The National Speech-Language-Hearing Association will have a student-run information table by the Lincoln statue at Morris Library from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. It’s free and open to the public.
The NSSLHA information table will include:
- Tips on how to maintain good vocal hygiene.
- A raffle drawing.
- Wristbands for sale.
- Water bottles.
In addition, Chloe Grover, a REACH Award student in communication disorders and sciences, will present the results of a study on vocal hygiene and Voice on the Go, a survey and app distributed to SIU faculty over this semester. Her talk will be during the Research and Creative Activities Forum in the Student Center this Thursday, April 14. It is free and open to the public. There will be two judging sessions, one at 9:35 a.m. and the second at 11 a.m. The closing ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. REACH stands for Research-Enriched Academic Challenge.
Tips on maintaining the voice
World Voice Day is officially this Saturday, April 16. Tips for helping your voice include:
- Do not smoke.
- When you lose your voice, try to talk softly as whispering can further irritate the vocal folds.
- Stay hydrated.
- Excessive throat clearing and coughing can damage the vocal folds.
- Limit caffeine and alcohol intake.
Questions regarding World Voice Day at SIU may be directed to Maria Claudia Franca franca@siu.edu.