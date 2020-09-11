3 years ago, the Africana Studies major at SIU was on the chopping block. Now, it's growing.

He deferred any decisions on the program for a year, but then died the following October in office. Interim chancellors filled the job until Lane assumed the permanent role in July.

Father Joseph Brown, a longtime Africana Studies professor, said he’s been “asking and asking and asking” for additional hires for the department, for more than a decade. It couldn’t have come at a better time, he said. “In our department, the three core faculty, the median age is 70. Do the math. So this initiative is a blessing on every possible level.” Brown said SIU administrators have long talked about a commitment to diversity and inclusion initiatives, but he believes that Lane and SIU President Dan Mahony are prepared to hold people accountable to see them through. The commitment to bring in three new tenure-track faculty home-based in Africana Studies is a concrete example that they are interested in more than talk, Brown said. According to Provost Meera Komarraju, the goal is to have the new hires in place by next fall.

Brown said he hopes that more students are encouraged to take classes in Africana Studies, whether they choose them as part of a pursuit of a major or minor, or electives. Too many people, he said, lack an understanding of the Black experience in this country, and how it relates to the social unrest and calls for reforms and racial justice in cities across America, large and small.