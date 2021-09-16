$353 million budget includes 2% salary raises for SIUC employees

A newly passed $353 million budget for Southern Illinois University Carbondale includes a pay raise for employees, but a spokesperson for SIU faculty says more is needed.

The Carbondale campus budget, part of a $930 million budget for the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses as well as the SIU School of Medicine, passed Thursday by the system’s board of trustees, includes an average 2% salary increase for faculty and staff.

It is the first raise for SIU employees since a 1% increase approved in 2018 and a 2% raise four years earlier.

In presenting the Carbondale portion of the budget, Julie McReynolds, interim executive director for finance, said raises were a top priority.

“When preparing the budget this year, we knew we needed to include a salary increase for our faculty and staff,” she said in the meeting held virtually via Zoom. “The last increase our employees received was 1 % more than three years ago and we recognize that our faculty and staff are working harder than ever in the middle of a pandemic and that our salaries are lagging as compared to other institutions of the same size.”

Anne Fletcher, professor of theater and president of the SIU Faculty Association, said while her organization is pleased to see a salary increase, the raise does not cover what was essentially a pay reduction because of inflation.

“Here’s what you can do today to show that fair salaries for faculty are a real priority,” she told the board during the public comment period. “Recognize that faculty are the university’s essential workers. Faculty are grievously underpaid. Please commit to put an end to the real decline in faculty salaries.”

Board of Trustees Chair J. Phil Gilbert indicated that the university is doing all that it can in terms of salaries.

“I understand the faculty wanting more money, and I would love to be able to give them more money, but we have to work within a budget,” he said.

Overall, the Southern Illinois University Carbondale budget is up $11 million over FY21.

“This is mostly due to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds, part of the federal COVID-19 recovery package,” McReynolds explained.

Additionally, McReynolds said a decrease in revenue for athletics from the pandemic – almost $4.3 million – leading to Saluki Athletics adopting an approach to address financial challenges.

“This includes a three-phased approach at reducing expenses by $3 million each year for three years,” she said.

