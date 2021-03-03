5th SIU Day of Giving raises more than $1.7 million by Friday afternoon

CARBONDALE — Though this year’s Day of Giving was unlike any other because of COVID-19, Southern Illinois University raised more than $1.7 million as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, an increase over last year's total.
Wednesday was SIU’s fifth Day of Giving, in which the university asks alumni and supporters to make a donation to the school or a particular program within it.
Starting at 8 a.m., a revolving door of university officials and supporters came into the public television studio on SIU’s campus to host the first-ever Day of Giving livestream. It was broadcast on the SIU Alumni Association Facebook page. Foundation CEO Matt Kupec said Tuesday that he and his team had to get creative with organizing what is normally an in-person event as a COVID-safe, socially distant program.
The result was an eight-hour telethon featuring 22 segments highlighting the many areas of study SIU has to offer, and the broadcast featured 117 videos. In the afternoon hours, viewers saw requests from the university’s schools of art, education, law, international education and political science.
A video that was like a refrain for the livestream repeated the day’s sentiment.
“Our future is uncertain. Now more than ever we need your help to preserve the Saluki legacy,” the narrator said.
A representative from International Education told viewers that donations directed here would go to an emergency fund that has helped international students through the uncertainty of the pandemic. Many had travel restrictions either coming to the United States or going back home to visit.
As COVID-19 swept across the country, museums in Illinois were shut down in attempts to stem the spread of the disease. For smaller museums, the restrictions have put a roadblock in front of their efforts to share historical and cultural information.
School of Art and Design Professor Najjar Abdul-Musawwir presented on behalf of his department and SIU’s University Museum.
“The University Museum is an institution within itself,” Abdul-Musawwir said. He and others pointed to the museum's importance, not only to students, but also to faculty and staff.
“It really allows me (to be) more informed in terms of my own studio practice,” Abdul-Musawwir said. He said the space also allows for SIU teachers to display work, which can help students better understand their professors.
“I am what I teach,” Abdul-Musawwir said.
Representatives from the English Department talked about how last year’s donations helped students realize a new program: Blanket Fort Radio Theater, a weekly podcast. Students use a podcast booth, purchased last year with Day of Giving funds, to bring to life publications from the archives of the Southern Illinois University Press. The finished products are then shared through most major podcast-delivery apps like Spotify and the NPR One app.
School of Law Dean Camille Davidson is new to the university, but was enthusiastic about Wednesday’s Day of Giving. Davidson talked to donors about the good works SIU law students do and how direct fundraising helps the school help students.
Donations this year were directed to the Law School’s Strategic Excellence Fund. Davidson said this is a pot of money designed to help fill financial gaps between when students graduate law school and when they take the bar exam, which licenses them to practice law. Davidson said instructors urge students not to work in the weeks and months between graduation and the bar exam. These funds can help keep students afloat while they study.
Speaking with The Southern Tuesday, Foundation CEO Matt Kupec said he was hopeful not just to meet last year’s roughly $1.6 million in donations but to exceed it by double digits. This year’s goal was $2 million, or about a 23% increase.
According to the event’s website, at the close of the livestream Wednesday the Day of Giving had raised $1,760,772 from a combined 2,016 donations. However, donations are being accepted through Thursday at 5:59 a.m.
