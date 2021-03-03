5th SIU Day of Giving raises more than $1.7 million by Wednesday afternoon

CARBONDALE — Though this year’s Day of Giving was unlike any other because of COVID-19, Southern Illinois University raised more than $1.7 million as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, an increase over last year's total.

Wednesday was SIU’s fifth Day of Giving, in which the university asks alumni and supporters to make a donation to the school or a particular program within it.

Starting at 8 a.m., a revolving door of university officials and supporters came into the public television studio on SIU’s campus to host the first-ever Day of Giving livestream. It was broadcast on the SIU Alumni Association Facebook page. Foundation CEO Matt Kupec said Tuesday that he and his team had to get creative with organizing what is normally an in-person event as a COVID-safe, socially distant program.

The result was an eight-hour telethon featuring 22 segments highlighting the many areas of study SIU has to offer, and the broadcast featured 117 videos. In the afternoon hours, viewers saw requests from the university’s schools of art, education, law, international education and political science.

A video that was like a refrain for the livestream repeated the day’s sentiment.