7 high school students surprised with full-ride scholarships to SIU in Carbondale

Students across seven local high schools were in for a surprise Tuesday when SIU Chancellor Austin Lane stopped by their classrooms and offered them a full-ride scholarship to SIU next year.

Close to 35 students this year have received the Chancellor’s Scholarship, which covers tuition, mandatory fees, room and board for four years, including several local students. SIU wanted to give them the real VIP experience by “rolling out the red carpet,” for them, according to Lane.

“The Chancellor's Scholarship has been in existence for several years, and it really serves to attract the best and brightest right here in our own backyard and across the state,” Lane said. “If you look at the amount of the scholarship, and what it does in terms of changing the lives of students that receive it, you can see it's a great thing for Southern Illinois University.”

Despite the scholarship having existed for several years, this is only the second year they have surprised students in the middle of their school day with the news that they received one of the scholarship spots.

“We thought that if we're going to roll out the red carpet here locally to our students that are right here in this region, we want them to know how serious we are about keeping them at home,” Lane said. “This is just another example of what we're trying to do to make that happen.”

One of this year’s local recipients was Jake Bruce, a senior at Marion High School.

Jake Bruce wants to go into aviation management, according to his parents, Jay and Jill Bruce.

This scholarship has lifted a bunch of weight off the family as they no longer have to worry about the cost of college, plus aviation class fees, Jay and Jill Bruce said.

“We're just extremely proud of him,” Jay and Jill Bruce said. “It's amazing. It's just a blessing. It really is a true blessing. We want to say thank you to SIU for this great opportunity with the scholarship.”

Jake Bruce was still in shock after receiving the reward that he was left speechless.

To keep the scholarship once in college, the students must maintain a 3.0 GPA, complete 20 hours of community service and campus leadership activities per academic year, and actively participate in all aspects of the Chancellor’s Scholarship Program.

However, Lane does wish to remind the students to still have fun while at SIU.

“This is the best time of your life,” Lane said. “If you think about it, this is a chance to take your next step after you leave high school and go into college. Just enjoy it. We're going to make sure you do everything you're supposed to do to keep these things coming. Our job really is to support them on the journey to getting their degree.”

The local Chancellor’s Scholarship recipients are listed as follows:

Alexandria Little, Anna-Jonesboro Community High School

Leslie Morales, Cobden High School

Kaelin Rowland, Carterville High School

Brenna Gusewelle, Herrin High School

Elli Oploh of Makanda, homeschooling

Jake Bruce or Marion, Marion High School

Ayden Rademaker, Vienna High School

