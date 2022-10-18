A 'BioBlitz' at SIU is aiming to promote their Tree Campus Higher Education status

There are approximately 150 different species of native trees on the Southern Illinois University campus in Carbondale. Next week, a team of volunteers will attempt to find and identify them all.

Using the iNaturalist smartphone app, participants will try to locate as many of the tree species as possible during a 24-hour period and log them each in the app. Organizers say the event is a way for participants to learn more about the diversity of trees on the campus.

“The BioBlitz is kind of like a scavenger hunt,” explained Dave Tippy, SIU superintendent of grounds. “By using the app, people get recognized for finding a species and they continue to build on that list to see how many of the items they can find.”

The event, which takes place from noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to noon on Thursday, Oct. 27, is part of the university’s ongoing commitment to urban forest management.

“We do several events every year to promote our Tree Campus Higher Education designation. We usually do a tree planting event around Arbor Day as well,” Tippy said, adding that other annual events include demonstrations by members of the SIU Forestry Club and tree walks.

SIU has held Tree Campus Higher Education status since 2015. The recognition is a program of the Arbor Day Foundation. The university also has a campus tree care plan that provides guidelines for tree planting and care, insect and disease control as well a budget for tree-related activities on the campus.

The BioBlitz is free and open to everyone. Registration takes place from noon to 4 p.m., on Oct. 26 in the breezeway of the Agriculture Building. Organizers, including forestry students and graduate assistants will help participants download the app and get started.

Tippy said he expects as many as 60 volunteers to take part in the Bio Blitz and said they will learn a few things along the way.

“Hopefully, they will get some concept not only of the amount of native species that we have on the campus, but also they will learn a little bit about the individual trees and perhaps even be able to recognize them in the future; maybe pick up a few thing that might help them identify those trees without using a phone,” Tippy added.

He said he hopes to offer prizes to the individuals who are able to log the most native tree species in the app.