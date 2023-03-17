Since first opening its doors, the SIU Arena (now Banterra Center) has hosted a wide variety of performances and events from chart-topping rock stars to professional sports exhibitions and comics to children’s events. The following list highlights some of the national touring acts which have played there.
1964
Dave Brubeck Quartet and comic Herb Shriner
Chad Mitchell Trio
1965
Nancy Wilson, Jay and the Americans
Henny Youngman
1966
New Christy Minstrels and The Entertainers
Bobby Vinton and The Brothers Four
Harry Belafonte, Nipsey Russell and Nana Mouskouri
1967
Herb Alpert
Holiday on Ice
1968
Ella Fitzgerald
Bob Hope
1969
Fifth Dimension
Simon & Garfunkel
Blood, Sweat and Tears
1970
The Temptations
James Brown
Guess Who
Doc Severinson
1971
Lou Rawls
Chicago
Johnny Cash
Carpenters
1972
Ike and Tina Turner
Bread
Jethro Tull
1973
B.B. King, Bo Diddley and Muddy Waters
James Taylor
Sonny & Cher
Paul Simon
Three Dog Night
1974
Leon Russell and The Gap Band
Beach Boys
Sly & The Family Stone
The Doobie Brothers
1975
Helen Reddy
Gordon Lightfoot
Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty
Jefferson Starship with Commander Cody & His Lost Planet Airmen
Fleetwood Mac and Ambrosia
Ringling Bros., Barnum & Bailey Circus
1976
Carole King
Bachman Turner Overdrive
Paul Williams and Oliva Newton-John
Charlie Daniels Band
NBA Exhibition: Bulls vs. Hawks
Elvis Presley
1977
Marshall Tucker Band
Boston
Waylon Jennings
Kool & The Gang
Frank Zappa
Dolly Parton
Cheech & Chong
1978
Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Harlem Globetrotters
Ozark Mountain Daredevils and Pure Prairie League
The Doobie Brothers
Bob Dylan
John Denver
Bruce Springsteen
1979
Grateful Dead
Styx
Van Morrison
Jethro Tull
1980
Linda Ronstadt
ZZ Top
Elton John
John Denver
Kansas
1981
Jimmy Buffet
REO Speedwagon
Kenny Rogers
Barry Manilow
Royal Lipizzan Stallions
1982
Loverboy
Ronnie Milsap
Talking Heads
Kenny Loggins
1983
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Willie Nelson
REO Speedwagon
Journey with Bryan Adams
1984
The Police
Daryl Hall & John Oates
1985
Aerosmith
Alabama
Sammy Hagar
Sesame Street Live
Foreigner
Bon Jovi
1986
ZZ Top
KISS
Van Halen
.38 Special
1987
Huey Lewis and the News
Neil Diamond
Eddie Murphy
Def Leppard
John Mellencamp
1988
Hank Williams Jr.
Eddie Money
Dirty Dancing Concert Tour
1989
Poison
R.E.M.
Army Field Band
NWA Wrestling
Statler Brothers
1990
Jane Goodall
Walt Disney World on Ice
MC Hammer
Bad Company with Damn Yankees
1991
ZZ Top
Harlem Globetrotters
Antrhax
1992
Metallica
Boyz II Men
Alan Jackson and Diamond Rio
Def Leppard
1993
Travis Tritt
Black Crowes
Lou Gosset Jr. lecture
NBA Exhibition: Charolette Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers
Brooks & Dunn
Smashing Pumkins
1994
Tanya Tucker
Nine Inch Nails and Marilyn Manson
Steven Curtis Chapman with The Newsboys
1995
Diamond Rio
Nickelodeon Wild and Crazy Kids
Reba McEntire
1996
Bush with No Doubt and the Goo Goo Dolls
Royal Lipizzaner Stallions
Garth Brooks
Hootie & the Blowfish with They Might Be Giants
1997
Smashing Pumpkins with Fountains of Wayne
Steven Curtis Chapman
Motley Crue and Cheap Trick
1998
Lord of the Dance
Dixie Chicks
Aerosmith
1999
Bob Dylan and The Brian Seltzer Orchestra
Elton John
Steve Miller Band
Red Hot Chili Peppers
2000
“Weird Al” Yankovic
Matchbox Twenty
Widespread Panic
2001
Godsmack
Buddy Guy
2002
REO Speedwagon / Styk
Nickelback
James Taylor
2003
The String Cheese Incident
Seether
2004
The Colorful World of Barney
Dave Chappelle
2005
Ron White
Nelly
Larry the Cable Guy
Kanye West
2006
Yellowcard
2007
Widespread Panic
Blue Man Group / Mike Relm
2008
B.B. King
2011
Kenny Rogers
2013
Widespread Panic
Disney Live Three Classic Fairy Tales
WWE Live
2014
Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus
Casting Crowns with for KING & COUNTRY
Gala of the Royal Horses
Disney Junior Live
2015
Mercyme with Matt Maher and Crowder
2017
Chase Rice
Eli Young Band with Murphy 500
WWE Live
2018
Harlem Globetrotters
Skillet / for KING & COUNTRY / Ledger
Ice Cube
