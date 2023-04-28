A proposal from the SIU Foundation could bring a “new front porch” to the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus.
During a meeting of the SIU Board of Trustees’ architecture and design committee, prior to the full board meeting Thursday morning, representatives of the SIU Foundation shared the group’s desire for a new facility to house offices for fundraising staff members and to serve as a welcome center for the Carbondale campus.
Greg Cook, a former president of the SIU Foundation board of directors, shared preliminary site plans and architectural renderings of a proposed 43,000 square-foot building, which potentially could be built near the main entrance of the campus on a plot along U.S. Route 51 where the eastern bleachers of the former McAndrew Stadium stood.
The idea for the building is to be a place not only for offices of SIU Foundation staff members, but also be a site for lectures, receptions and special events.
People are also reading…
Matt Kupec, SIU vice chancellor for development and alumni relations and SIU Foundation CEO said the Foundation – the university’s fundraising arm – needs a new home.
“We were asked a couple of years ago by the university to vacate our building, Colyer Hall, which is on the old Greek Row, because at some point all those buildings are going to be torn down,” he explained. “We started looking at our options – is there some facility on campus that we could renovate? After some searching, we felt it would be better to build a new building that would also serve as an asset to the university. Today’s presentation was to show that concept.”
He said the building would have to be approved by the board at a future meeting and funding secured before any construction could begin.
Cook said, if approved, the building potentially could be funded with outside dollars.
“It would serve as a welcome center for the entire university that would be funded entirely by the SIU Foundation and private donors,” Cook said.
Preliminary plans show a two-story building with a basement that would include offices, meeting spaces and storage. Some renderings include a tower, reminiscent of SIU’s Old Main building which was destroyed by fire in 1969. Officials shared images of similar buildings from other universities.
“The building would serve a variety of purposes, but we think it would be an incredible place to start admissions tours and a great facility when you first come to the campus – right there at our front porch,” Kupec said. “This could be an incredible project for the university.”
Southern Illinois’s most affordable starter homes
2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $19,500
2 bed 1 bath home basement and 2 car attached garage. Property is located on cull de sac street. This property is in distressed condition and sold as is. Bush is Illinois is a small town located outside of Herrin Illinois situated in the southwest corner of Williamson County.
3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $55,000
Carbondale home looking for new owner. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home features large living room hardwood floors and a large picture window to allow in plenty of natural light. Has an unfinished basement. Great home, just Needs some TLC. Seller is selling property “AS IS” and will not make any repairs. Buyer is responsible for occupancy inspection and certificate. All information should be independently verified by buyer and buyer’s agent.
2 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $40,000
If You Are Looking For An Affordable Home To Downsize, Rent Or Flip, This Could Be It!! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home Looking For New Owners. This Home Has A Room That Could Possibly Be A 3rd Bedroom Or An Office. Large Kitchen With Newer Cabinets & A Pantry. The Laundry Room Is Also A Large Area And Has Plenty Of Room For Storage. The Home Has Newer Windows & Newer Carpet As Well. The Back Yard Is Nicely Sized With A Large Patio Area, Perfect For A BBQ Grill And Some Outdoor Furniture. The Front Porch Is Inviting And Another Perfect Spot To Sit And Relax On A Swing. This One Is Priced To Sell And Being Sold 'as Is'. Inspections Are Welcomed But Sellers Will Not Make Any Repairs. Call Today For A Showing.
2 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $65,000
Come see this two bedroom/one bath home close to Murdale Shopping Center and Rural King, but it feels like it's in the country. On the day of listing this home, ten deer were observed, in the back yard, just passing through to their feeding grounds. It has carpeting throughout the bedrooms and living room, however, underneath is all hardwood flooring. Spend your evenings in the sunroom which is off the kitchen, formally used as a den and dining room area. The laundry and several rooms are in the basement that could possibly be converted to another bedroom. There is also an electric fireplace in the basement. All the windows are newer replacements. A one car, detached garage, sets at the end of the driveway, and a second out building for additional storage or lawn mower. This is a solid home, and will not last long.
3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $34,900
Nice 3 bedroom home located across from a city park and just a few blocks from the hospital, SIU & shopping. Large kitchen, fireplace in living room plus hardwood flooring. 2 bedrooms on main floor and extra bedroom upstairs. Fenced in backyard, driveway leads through to the alley. Great home for first time buyer or investor. Call today to schedule appt.
2 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $45,000
Great opportunity to purchase an investment property. Single Family situated on almost a third of an acre is a great investment opportunity for rental or a great place to have a piece of land to do what you want. Investors welcome! There's a possible second parcel to be sold with it, which is found directly next to this one.
3 Bedroom Home in Christopher - $62,500
ACROSS FROM THE PARK! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring large rooms, unfinished basement, detached garage, covered front porch and back porch, a lot of storage space all on a corner lot!
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $45,000
Investors and first-time home buyers listen up - this 2 BD/1 BA has good bones and lots of space! Spend a little time updating this home and you'll be rewarded with a great opportunity to lease. Wood floors in most rooms, lots of closet space, and a huge living room all make this house seem bigger than 1,100 sq. ft! Don't forget the 2 1/2 car garage! Priced to sell - check this one out today! Text Listing Broker to set up a showing. This property is being sold AS-IS.
3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $54,900
3 bedroom 1 bath home currently rented for $600 a month.
3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $64,900
More bedrooms could easily be added to this 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home with an additional fenced in lot! The enclosed front porch is huge and could be divided for 2 additional bedrooms and there is also room in the rear laundry area that could be used for a bedroom or something else. There are laundry hookups in the unfinished basement also. A detached garage is in the rear which has tons of storage and extra rooms. Lots of potential.
3 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $17,000
3 bedroom 1 bath home located on a large lot! This home has a spacious living area, bathroom with tub & shower, back deck and a small detached garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $23,000
3 bed 1 bath Ranch home on city lot in Carbondale IL. on city lot. Property has central heating and Ac and off street parking. Located minutes from downtown Carbondale and all the amenities the city has to offer.
2 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $19,500
Large turn of the 20th century home on a city lot in Herrin Illinois. Home was built around 1900 and has just over 1000 sqaure feet of living space. Located conveniently close to downtown and walking distance to local amenities. This home is a project and needs a lot of work to bring it back to its original character.
6 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $32,500
4 bed 1.5 bath home in Carbondale near the hospital. Property is in need of repairs, great flip or investment property.
3 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $21,000
3 bed 1.5 bath home on a city lot with detached workshop and garage. This home needs significant rehab, it has great potential for investment property or a low-cost way to have a retirement or second home in the small town of West Frankfort Il. West Frankfort is part of the Metro-Lakeland area, with Rend Lake being one of the largest attractions to the area. West Frankfort is conveniently located on I 57 less than 15 minutes from Marion Illinois and 25 minutes to Mt Vernon Illinois.
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $59,900
2 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow on corner lot. Nice 2 car garage, fenced in back yard.
2 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $59,900
Great starter home or a home for someone looking to down size . The home was taken down to the studs in 2000 and remodeled new wiring ,windows , doors , drywall, and flooring . Upstairs you will find a large bedroom and a living room or make it a third bedroom , and a half bath .The upstairs has a AC wall unit and electric baseboard heat . Downstairs you have a kitchen and pantry , large utility room/ laundry room ,dinning room full bath , living room and the master bedroom and master bath . The outside of the home is aluminum siding and needs paint and some new wood window trim but the inside is done and just needs a fresh coat of paint . The home is occupied and they are in the process of packing up . All contents in the home are for sale except the grandfather clock . Please give a 24 hr notice for showings .
618-351-5078