A proposal from the SIU Foundation could bring a “new front porch” to the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus.

During a meeting of the SIU Board of Trustees’ architecture and design committee, prior to the full board meeting Thursday morning, representatives of the SIU Foundation shared the group’s desire for a new facility to house offices for fundraising staff members and to serve as a welcome center for the Carbondale campus.

Greg Cook, a former president of the SIU Foundation board of directors, shared preliminary site plans and architectural renderings of a proposed 43,000 square-foot building, which potentially could be built near the main entrance of the campus on a plot along U.S. Route 51 where the eastern bleachers of the former McAndrew Stadium stood.

The idea for the building is to be a place not only for offices of SIU Foundation staff members, but also be a site for lectures, receptions and special events.

Matt Kupec, SIU vice chancellor for development and alumni relations and SIU Foundation CEO said the Foundation – the university’s fundraising arm – needs a new home.

“We were asked a couple of years ago by the university to vacate our building, Colyer Hall, which is on the old Greek Row, because at some point all those buildings are going to be torn down,” he explained. “We started looking at our options – is there some facility on campus that we could renovate? After some searching, we felt it would be better to build a new building that would also serve as an asset to the university. Today’s presentation was to show that concept.”

He said the building would have to be approved by the board at a future meeting and funding secured before any construction could begin.

Cook said, if approved, the building potentially could be funded with outside dollars.

“It would serve as a welcome center for the entire university that would be funded entirely by the SIU Foundation and private donors,” Cook said.

Preliminary plans show a two-story building with a basement that would include offices, meeting spaces and storage. Some renderings include a tower, reminiscent of SIU’s Old Main building which was destroyed by fire in 1969. Officials shared images of similar buildings from other universities.

“The building would serve a variety of purposes, but we think it would be an incredible place to start admissions tours and a great facility when you first come to the campus – right there at our front porch,” Kupec said. “This could be an incredible project for the university.”