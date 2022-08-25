ABC's John Quinones headlines SIU's Diversity Week

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is recognizing and embracing the wide backgrounds of students, alumni and faculty through observation of Diversity week, which begins Monday.

A number of special events are planned, centered on the week’s theme of “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Cultivating a Culture for a Stronger and United Campus.” One featured event is a presentation by Juan Manuel “John” Quiñones, ABC News correspondent, journalist and longtime host of “What Would You Do?” Quinones will be speaking at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29 in the Student Center Auditorium. The public is invited and there is no cost to attend.

Quiñones has served as anchor of network shows including “20/20” and “Primetime,” as well as is the creator of “What Would You Do,” now in its 14th season. The show explores people’s reactions to unexpected situations or dilemmas. He will speak about human nature, ethical behavior and the daily “What Would You Do?” moments people face daily.

Additionally, the university will recognize women of diverse backgrounds both from the campus and the community at a “Women of Action” award ceremony, Aug. 30 in the Student Center. Jamie Franco-Zamudio, associate professor at the JFK School of Psychology at National University in San Diego, California, and proponent for social justice and action, will be the keynote speaker.

The goal is to honor the “everyday heroes” who make a difference and encourage women, including those in leadership, to advocate for anti-racism, diversity, equity and inclusion

SIU’s Diversity Week will also feature a a number of activities in partnership with the U.S. Navy Health Professions Division, discussion of military culture, a dance performance, a disability support and accessibility presentation to help cultivate a culture of access for all, a jazz and hip-hop seminar, a movie, workshops, panel discussions, a presentation by noted Mexican immigrant and storyteller Jesus Valles, an SIU School of Arta nd Design/School of Music joint presentation of “We Art Diverse, Sept. 1 and more.

“Diversity Week here at SIU is an opportunity to showcase our diverse students, staff and faculty family. This week serves as a sample of how we will continue to cultivate our inclusivity,” said Paul Frazier, vice chancellor of anti-racism, diversity, equity and inclusion.

A complete schedule of events and information is available on the Diversity Week website at diversity.siu.edu/diversity-week.