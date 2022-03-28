After two year intermission, McLeod Summer Playhouse returns to SIU

After a two-year-long intermission, the curtain on Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s popular McLeod Summer Playhouse will rise.

Officials have announced a less ambitious plan for the 2022 season, with two shows planned for the summer.

“Godspell,” a contemporary retelling of the Gospel of Matthew featuring pop and rock music, comedy and dance is set for four shows, June 23-26. In July, the playhouse and Artspace 304 will collaborate for the All-Southern High School Theater project to present “Grease,” in late July.

“There is going to be a Summer Playhouse after two years of no performances,” SIU Theater Department Interim Director Mark Varns stressed.

“We’re resurrecting the company, so to speak,” he said. “Basically, we are coming out of two years of no revenue, so we are going to try to do is get a successful season under our belt and get some revenue so that we can come back with a little bit bigger season next year and then perhaps get back to close where we were in the third year.”

Varns called the summer program “a greatly reduced program,” in explaining that this year’s Summer Playhouse will consist of fewer productions and fewer individual performances of each show.

“We used to run two weekends on our performances, but this year we are scaling it down in an effort to make it manageable,” he said.

Area fans of theater are eager to see performances again.

“Having professional theater in the area is a wonderful thing,” said Tim Robinson of Carterville. “We are definitely excited that they are back.”

Robinson said he’s heard of many area youth auditioning for “Grease.”

“A lot of kids are really excited for the high school show and I know lots of people want to support the Summer Playhouse,” he said.

Organizers feel the same way, Varns said.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have the Summer Playhouse back with us. It’s an important part of our programming, not just in terms of having opportunities for our students and faculty, but also to reach out to other young professional actors and performers,” he said. “It’s good to be back.”

Varns said tickets for both performances will go on sale in mid-April.

