Algae blooms force closure of Campus Lake
Algae blooms force closure of Campus Lake

071321-nws-campus-lake-1.jpg

Signs were posted last week indicating that Campus Lake on the Southern Illinois University campus in Carbondale has been closed to all activities again due to the presence of harmful algae.

 Byron Hetzler

Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Campus Lake is closed for recreational purposes after routine testing last week found higher-than-recommended levels of microcystins – toxins formed by cyanobacteria and commonly associated with algal blooms. 

An SIU official said the closure is temporary, routine and should be no cause for alarm.

Last week’s test at the university registered above 8 parts per billion, which is the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency's advisory level for mycrosystins. 

Debra Sarvela, director of the SIUC Center for Environmental Health and Safety said testing prompted the closure of the lake.

“We monitor the lake May through October; that’s the time for blue-green algae to appear and it’s a problem all over the state,” she said. “The Illinois EPA feels that above 8 parts per billion, it can cause some problems where people or dogs who go in might not feel very well.”

The most common symptom from exposure to the toxins is skin irritation. 

Sarvela said the precautionary closure is temporary and the higher level of mycrosystins is natural.

“It happens when we have real hot weather and little to no rain,” she explained. “In those conditions there isn’t much natural flushing of the lake and that contributes to the blooms.”

“Bloom” refers to the rapid growth of algae that can discolor the water or cause scum to form on the surface, according to the Illinois EPA. Blooms have been reported in other Illinois lakes and rivers this summer as well.

“This is just a routine thing and it’s happening all over the state,” Sarvela said.

She said a test conducted over the weekend showed a level of toxins below the state advisory level, but regulations require ten days before any closed body of water can be reopened.

Researchers at SIU are looking at ways to reduce algae blooms,  including art installations to lower the temperature of the water.

Ruopu Li, associate professor in the School of Earth Systems and Sustainability, is leading a team that is using a process called photocatalysis with iron-based nanoparticles to help mitigate the toxins. The research, taking place on both Campus Lake and the Carbondale Reservoir, is on-going.

For now, the advisory closure means that fishing, swimming and pet activity in the water of Campus Lake is prohibited.

“It’s just a precaution and we want people to know that,” Sarvela added.

