Algal blooms close SIU Campus Lake, again

Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Campus Lake is temporarily closed because of algal blooms which could be harmful to people and pets.

Signs announcing the closure have appeared around the lake prohibiting boating, fishing and swimming as well as cautioning against human and animal contact with the water.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, contact with cyanobacteria – a blue-green, fast-growing microscopic organism, which naturally occur in lakes and other bodies of water – can cause everything from rashes and hives to coughing and vomiting. The cyanobacteria is part of algal blooms which are a natural occurrence in times of high water temperatures and relatively stagnant water, such as during periods with little rain.

Nolan Stojentin, environmental health and safety technician with the SIU Center for Environmental Health and Safety routinely monitors the lake for potentially harmful levels of cyanobacteria.

“This is the same issue we’ve had in previous years,” he explained. “We’ve had some pretty high temperatures this summer with numerous days over 100 degrees. In the past few weeks, we’ve seen an algal bloom and the tests have reached above the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s advisory level of10 parts-per-billion of the cyanobacteria-produced toxins.”

He said the university is working to remediate some of the nutrients and phosphates in the lake and have seen some positive signs, but large rainfall episodes bump up the level of phosphates in the water. Those rains have been followed by dry, hot weather – perfect for algal blooms.

Algae is present in most bodies of water, he said, with problems only occurring when large concentrations of phosphates and nutrients mix.

“A lot of people get confused, but you have to remember it is a lake, so you are going to see things like seaweed and algae,” he said.

The presence of algae itself does not mean toxins are present, he added.

“This sort of thing has been around for many, many years,” he explained. “When the water temperature approaches 90 degrees Fahrenheit or more, what you have is a perfect environment for these algae to grow.”

The blooms may be present in water that looks like spilled green or blue-green paint, has surface scums, mats or films, is discolored, has greenish gobs suspended in the water below the surface or has green-color streaks. Those who suspect a cyanobacterial bloom, may report the incident on the Illinois EPA website.

Stojentin said SIU’s Campus Lake is not the only body of water in the region where algal blooms are present. He said he has heard from owners of private ponds and other lakes with similar conditions.

He said he expects the closure to last just a short time, especially if cooler weather allows for lower water temperatures.