'All-star line-up' of Illinois political figures set to visit SIU, Paul Simon Institute

Dozens of college students from throughout Illinois will gather in Carbondale this week to learn about the careers of leading political figures in the state, look at the challenges facing Illinois while exploring Illinois’ future during the Renewing Illinois Summit.

The summit, a program of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, puts college students at the forefront of Illinois’ government and political future – and puts the students in attendance in front of some of the state’s most notable leaders.

John Shaw, director of the Paul Simon Institute, said the summit schedule features “an all-star line-up.”

During the summit on this Thursday Sept. 29 and Friday Sept. 30, students will hear from Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, former Illinois Congressman and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood, Illinois Comptroller Susan Mendoza and Erika Harold, director of the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism.

Participants will also hear from a panel discussion with journalists Shia Kapos of Politico’s Illinois Playbook; Shruti Singh of Bloomberg News; Jennifer Fuller, WSIU-FM and Jeff Rogers of the Illinois Press Foundation, who will discuss how they report on, and write about, Illinois.

Shaw said he believes Welch will be the first sitting Illinois speaker to visit SIU in two decades.

About 60 students from 10 Illinois community colleges, four-year colleges and universities are expected to attend the summit where they will explore the question of state identity, regional tensions and a common agenda for Illinois through the event’s theme of “One Illinois: Noble Aspiration or Impossible Dream?”

“The Renewing Illinois Summit is a signature program of the Paul Simon Institute,” Shaw said. “In organizing the summit, the institute is reaching out to a group whose views are too rarely sought or seriously considered when policymakers contemplate the future of Illinois: College students. The institute is especially interested in those who are already leaders on their campuses and envision public service for their futures. These are the people who will soon decide whether to settle in Illinois and revive our state or leave for what they perceive to be greener pastures.”

“We are very grateful to Glenn and Jo Poshard for establishing a generous endowment to help us host the summit again,” Shaw said.