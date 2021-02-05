Annual Love at the Glove art show goes virtual

CARBONDALE — Love at the Glove has for more than 20 years been a spirited and somewhat risqué celebration of art featuring pieces focused on matters of the heart.
Whether it be romance, heartbreak, anatomy or subjects of a more risqué nature, the Surplus Gallery at Southern Illinois University’s Glove Factory on Washington Street in Carbondale presents both 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional art installations, as well as performance art pieces, around Valentine’s Day every year.
While the event took a three-year hiatus from 2015 to 2017, Bill Sieber, a recent MFA graduate of SIU's School of Art and Design, brought Love at the Glove back as a member of the registered student organization C4 in 2018. While studying as an undergraduate, Sieber first attended Love at the Glove in 2002, and has since considered the event a mainstay in the local art scene that brings a great deal of awareness to the School of Art and Design.
“When I went back for graduate school, most of the students hadn’t even heard of the event. I wanted to bring it back,” Sieber said.
The event returned with a boom and has steadily increased in popularity over the last three years. Visitors enjoy dressing up for Valentine’s Day, partaking in refreshments, and admiring the array of artwork meant to provoke positivity and reflection around love, relationships, and the human body.
Like so many annual events, it was with a heavy heart that C4 had to cancel Love at the Glove 2021 due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions and permit requirements. Additionally, Sieber noted that students want to avoid putting others in harm’s way with an event that normally draws hundreds of patrons. Foregoing a traditional exhibition, Sieber decided on an online event with digital submissions only.
“That’s why I did what I did this year, because it was going to be gone again and I didn’t want to let that happen,” he said.
The online exhibition will appear on the Love at the Glove website beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 14 and will run through Feb. 28. Submission is free of charge, and as in past years is open to SIU students, faculty and local community members. With the event being online in 2021, submissions are also open to alumni and former Southern Illinois community members who can submit from anywhere in the world. Artists can use a pseudonym or remain anonymous for the exhibition, too.
Submissions will be accepted until midnight on Saturday, Feb. 13, and videos of performances are welcome, along with images of paintings, sculptures, glass pieces and photography. In an effort to keep a good thing going, Sieber wants to emphasize that eclectic art, from different points of view, are encouraged as the diversity of work is a fundamental part of the spirit of the show.
“I’m not limiting it and I don’t know what I’ll get. I want to get the message out there that I want to try to accommodate anything that people want to submit,” said Sieber.
Sieber also plans on creating a printed catalog of the 2021 submissions for purchase later this year. The catalog will be a fun way to commemorate a strange time in the world and the need for an online exhibition.