Annual Love at the Glove art show goes virtual

Like so many annual events, it was with a heavy heart that C4 had to cancel Love at the Glove 2021 due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions and permit requirements. Additionally, Sieber noted that students want to avoid putting others in harm’s way with an event that normally draws hundreds of patrons. Foregoing a traditional exhibition, Sieber decided on an online event with digital submissions only.

“That’s why I did what I did this year, because it was going to be gone again and I didn’t want to let that happen,” he said.

Love at the Glove 2021 Website: loveattheglove.com Contact: c4@loveattheglove.com Facebook event: fb.me/e/7aIyREOFw

The online exhibition will appear on the Love at the Glove website beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 14 and will run through Feb. 28. Submission is free of charge, and as in past years is open to SIU students, faculty and local community members. With the event being online in 2021, submissions are also open to alumni and former Southern Illinois community members who can submit from anywhere in the world. Artists can use a pseudonym or remain anonymous for the exhibition, too.