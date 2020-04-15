Answering the call: SIUC helping state produce viral transport liquid in fight against COVID-19

Scott Hamilton-Brehm, a professor of microbiology at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and Afton Lawver, a media prep technician, label vials of viral transport medium (VTM) which will be used in COVID-19 testing on Monday in Hamilton-Brehm’s research laboratory in Carbondale. SIU Carbondale was contracted by the State of Illinois to make 40,000 vials of solution to aid in coronavirus testing. Collected COVID-19 swabs are placed in the liquid to transport the samples and can be stored up to a year.
Erik Velkme, a graduate student from Downers Grove, double checks labels Monday in a Life Science III research lab on the campus of SIU Carbondale in Carbondale.
Viral Transport Medium labels sit on a desk on Monday in a Life Science III research lab on the campus of SIU Carbondale. The university was contracted by the State of Illinois to make 40,000 vials of solution to aid in coronavirus testing. Collected COVID-19 swabs are placed in the liquid to transport the samples and can be stored up to a year.
Erik Velkme, a graduate student from Downers Grove, pours viral transport medium solution Monday in a Life Science III research lab on the SIU Carbondale campus.
Trevor Murphy, a graduate assistant from Effingham, and Tori Stierwalt, of Ogden, label vials Monday in a Life Science III research lab on the SIU Carbondale campus in Carbondale.
Scott Hamilton-Brehm, a professor of microbiology at Southern Illinois University labels vials of viral transport medium (VTM) which will be used in COVID-19 testing Monday in his research laboratory in Carbondale.
Trevor Murphy, a graduate assistant from Effingham, walks viral transport medium vials to a cooler on Monday in a Life Science III on the SIU Carbondale campus in Carbondale.
Scott Hamilton-Brehm, a microbiology professor at Southern Illinois University, along with students and volunteers, has answered the call to help the State of Illinois in their COVID-19 testing mission.
The state contracted SIU Carbondale to produce 40,000 vials of viral transport medium, a solution used to transport swab specimens taken from prospective COVID-19 patients.
The liquid plays an important role in COVID-19 testing, as medical personnel place swabs from suspected cases in vials containing the solution before capping, sealing and sending them to testing facilities. The boom in testing across the country has put the substance in high demand.
"It's our duty to help any way we can," Hamilton-Brehm said. "The State of Illinois asked for help and we're answering the call and saving lives." The first shipment of 10,000 vials was transported to Springfield on Tuesday morning.
Hamilton-Brehm said he is looking for volunteers experienced in laboratory protocols to help prepare more vials in the coming weeks. He can be reached at scott.hamilton-brehm@siu.edu.
