Answering the call: SIUC helping state produce viral transport liquid in fight against COVID-19

Scott Hamilton-Brehm, a microbiology professor at Southern Illinois University, along with students and volunteers, has answered the call to help the State of Illinois in their COVID-19 testing mission.

The state contracted SIU Carbondale to produce 40,000 vials of viral transport medium, a solution used to transport swab specimens taken from prospective COVID-19 patients.

The liquid plays an important role in COVID-19 testing, as medical personnel place swabs from suspected cases in vials containing the solution before capping, sealing and sending them to testing facilities. The boom in testing across the country has put the substance in high demand.

"It's our duty to help any way we can," Hamilton-Brehm said. "The State of Illinois asked for help and we're answering the call and saving lives." The first shipment of 10,000 vials was transported to Springfield on Tuesday morning.

Hamilton-Brehm said he is looking for volunteers experienced in laboratory protocols to help prepare more vials in the coming weeks. He can be reached at scott.hamilton-brehm@siu.edu.