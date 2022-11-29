Art Over Easy returns to SIU’s Surplus Gallery Dec. 2

CARBONDALE — Art Over Easy, the annual art auction and show hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s School of Art and Design, returns on Dec. 2.

Featuring a unique display of original artwork from talented faculty, graduate students and local artists, the fundraising event, now in its 16th year, is from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Surplus Gallery, the main gallery in the Glove Factory, 432 S. Washington Ave., Carbondale.

Reception, music and silent auction

The 2022 gala is the first since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will also feature ensembles from the SIU School of Music along with hors d’oeuvres and beverages from local vendors. The artwork from faculty, students and community members will be part of the silent auction.

A special VIP reception, beginning at 7 p.m., will provide access to an exclusive artist reception with the faculty and artists who contributed to the event.

Tickets available now

Tickets are available at the door or online. VIP tickets are $75, while general admission tickets are $50, with doors opening at 8 p.m. All proceeds from the gala support the ongoing research and creative activity of talented current and former faculty and students, equipment upgrades, and facility needs within the School of Art and Design.

Those interested in joining as a sponsor of the event should contact Robert Lopez, interim director, School of Art and Design, at roblopez@siu.edu or 618-453-7752.