'Ask a Saluki' program to connect current students with alumni

The SIU Alumni Association has harnessed the proud tradition of Salukis helping Salukis with new and powerful artificial intelligence-driven technology designed to connect students’ and recent graduates’ career and professional questions with the best experts among SIU Carbondale’s 250,000 alumni.

“Ask A Saluki” will connect student questions with alumni expertise and is a partnership between the association and software firm, Protopia, utilizing advanced algorithms to help students and alumni make valuable connections based on the advice a student may need. It’s all encompassed in an easy-to-use, seamless network that allows students to ask – and alumni to answer – questions at their leisure.

Jeff Gleim, SIU Alumni Association executive director, said based on the busy schedules both alumni and students keep, this platform felt like the best way to allow mentor relationships to grow organically.