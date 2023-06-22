Ben Smith, journalist and co-founder of Semafor, will join the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute for a virtual conversation at 1:15 p.m. Central Time June 28.

Smith and Institute director John Shaw will discuss the digital news revolution, the changing media landscape, and his book, "Traffic: Genius, Rivalry and Delusion in the Billion Dollar Race to Go Viral."

Copies of his book can be purchased at PenguinRandomHouse.com.

Register to join the discussion. If there are any questions for Ben Smith, send an email; and they may be asked during the live conversation.

This online program is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

-SIU Media Services