The curtain has closed on “The Maestro’s” time at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, but he has promised an annual encore.

Ed Benyas, professor of oboe in the SIU School of Music who also has served as director of the Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra and artistic director of the annual Southern Illinois Music Festival, has retired from the university and accepted a position as executive director of the Cascade Symphony Orchestra in suburban Seattle.

Benyas, who had been at SIU for nearly 30 years said his new role will be administrative and not include any conducting, however, he said that he will continue annual roles as conductor of an orchestral event in St. Louis as well as in France. Additionally, he will continue to serve as the head of the popular Southern Illinois Music Festival.

“That’s in my contract – that I can continue to organize and run the music festival. That is perhaps my most creative work,” Benyas told The Southern in a telephone interview from his new home in South Snohomish County, Washington.

He said the move to the Pacific Northwest was one that he and his wife had been considering for some time.

“Kara and I are very excited to begin the next chapter of our lives in the Pacific Northwest, an area where we have long aspired to live,” Benyas said.

He said the region is closer to family members including one daughter now attending Stanford University and is near a major airport that makes visits with the couples’ other daughter easier. She is a student at Columbia. Additionally, he said the region will offer more opportunities for Kara, a concert pianist.

The all-volunteer Cascade Symphony Orchestra has more than 75 members, he said. Benyas’s role with the orchestra will be administrative.

“Professor Benyas has an impressive musical and business background, and I am very much looking forward to working with him to continue building the orchestra and bringing more beautiful music to our community,” Michale Miropolsky, Cascade Symphony’s musical director and conductor, told myedmondsnews.com.

Benyas said he is looking forward to remaining a part of orchestral music in Southern Illinois through the annual music festival and is grateful for his time at SIU.

“SIU has been a great experience for me. I would not have had this opportunity if it were not for my experiences at SIU,” he said.

